Lirik lagu Drown – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

What doesn't kill you
Makes you wish you were dead
Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper
And I can't take
One more moment of this silence
The loneliness is haunting me
And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up
It comes in waves, I close my eyes
Hold my breath and let it bury me
I'm not OK and it's not alright
Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again
Who will fix me now?
Dive in when I'm down?
Save me from myself
Don't let me drown
Who will make me fight?
Drag me out alive?
Save me from myself
Don't let me drown
'Cause you know that I can't do this on my own
Who will fix me now?
