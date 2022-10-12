Lirik lagu Drown – Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bring Me The Horizon – Drown

What doesn't kill you

Makes you wish you were dead

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

And I can't take

One more moment of this silence

The loneliness is haunting me

And the weight of the world's getting harder to hold up

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Hold my breath and let it bury me

I'm not OK and it's not alright

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

Who will fix me now?

Dive in when I'm down?

Save me from myself

Don't let me drown

Who will make me fight?

Drag me out alive?

Save me from myself

Don't let me drown

What doesn't destroy you

Leaves you broken instead

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

And I can't take

One more moment of this silence

The loneliness is haunting me

And the weight of the worlds getting harder to hold up

It comes in waves, I close my eyes

Hold my breath and let it bury me

I'm not OK and it's not alright

Won't you drag the lake and bring me home again

Who will fix me now?

Dive in when I'm down?

Save me from myself

Don't let me drown

Who will make me fight?

Drag me out alive?

Save me from myself

Don't let me drown

'Cause you know that I can't do this on my own

'Cause you know that I can't do this on my own

'Cause you know that I can't do this on my own

Who will fix me now?

Who will fix me now?