Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Techno Show dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Techno Show

I really don't wanna go be at that techno show

It's not like me to go and watch some guy spin a bass drop

I'm off it though

And about to say I'm for that bass

With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room

Man I'm just screwed

I didn't know how to be, and got lit

Out of my tree

You saw me there at the back and waved me up to come and dance

I'm off it though

And about to say I'm for that bass

With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room

Man I'm just screwed

I'm off it though

And about to say

I'm for that bass

I'm off it though

And about to say I'm for that bass

With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room

Man I'm just screwed

Then lost it all, in a laugh

Then Adrienne, lit me up

I've had enough to drink

To last me til next week

But it's so dark inside this club I can't see

How far I'm past done

Credit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Being So Normal

Tahun rilis: 2017

Label: Kingfisher Bluez

Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Techno Show merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: