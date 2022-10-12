Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Techno Show dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Techno Show
I really don't wanna go be at that techno show
It's not like me to go and watch some guy spin a bass drop
I'm off it though
And about to say I'm for that bass
With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room
Man I'm just screwed
I didn't know how to be, and got lit
Out of my tree
You saw me there at the back and waved me up to come and dance
I'm off it though
And about to say I'm for that bass
With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room
Man I'm just screwed
I'm off it though
And about to say
I'm for that bass
I'm off it though
And about to say I'm for that bass
With you here it seems okay for me to be out of place in this dank room
Man I'm just screwed
Then lost it all, in a laugh
Then Adrienne, lit me up
I've had enough to drink
To last me til next week
But it's so dark inside this club I can't see
How far I'm past done
Credit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: Being So Normal
Tahun rilis: 2017
Label: Kingfisher Bluez
Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Techno Show merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
