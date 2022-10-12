Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Drop the Guillotine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Drop the Guillotine

You said you didn't know her name yesterday

But now you've got her stayin' later on

In whispered press a lash is left on her cheek

Just brush it off you got her feelin' weak

After practice you were sitting on the lawn

While she was laughin' in the sun

You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me

Though you would never wanna see me bleed

I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between

You sure know how to kill me

I saw you lookin' back a lot yesterday

Thinkin' how could you get this goin' on

In whispered press her lips said yes, dance with me

Just pull her close you got her feelin' weak

In the middle of darkness after everybody's gone

She'll be lookin' back at you for the dawn

You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me

Though you would never wanna see me bleed

I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between

You sure know how to kill me

You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me

Though you would never wanna see me bleed

I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between

You sure know how to kill me

Credit

Penyanyi: Peach Pit

Album: Being So Normal

Tahun rilis: 2017

Label: Kingfisher Bluez

Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton

Fakta Peach Pit

Lagu Drop the Guillotine merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: