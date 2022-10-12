Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Drop the Guillotine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Drop the Guillotine
You said you didn't know her name yesterday
But now you've got her stayin' later on
In whispered press a lash is left on her cheek
Just brush it off you got her feelin' weak
After practice you were sitting on the lawn
While she was laughin' in the sun
You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me
Though you would never wanna see me bleed
I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between
You sure know how to kill me
I saw you lookin' back a lot yesterday
Thinkin' how could you get this goin' on
In whispered press her lips said yes, dance with me
Just pull her close you got her feelin' weak
In the middle of darkness after everybody's gone
She'll be lookin' back at you for the dawn
You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me
Though you would never wanna see me bleed
I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between
You sure know how to kill me
You sure know how to drop that guillotine on me
Though you would never wanna see me bleed
I'll just wipe off my neck then leave you in between
You sure know how to kill me
Credit
Penyanyi: Peach Pit
Album: Being So Normal
Tahun rilis: 2017
Label: Kingfisher Bluez
Penulis lirik: Christopher Vanderkooy, Michael Pascuzzi, Neil Smith, Peter Wilton
Fakta Peach Pit
Lagu Drop the Guillotine merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Being So Normal yang dirilis 2017 lalu. Adapun secara lengkap, album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
