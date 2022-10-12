Lirik Lagu SLide Away - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu SLide Away - Oasis
Slide away and give it all you've got
My today fell in from the top
I dream of you and all the things you say
I wonder where you are now?
Hold me down all the world's asleep
I need you now you've knocked me off my feet
I dream of you and we talk of growing old
But you said please don't
Slide in baby together we'll fly
I've tried praying but I don't know just what you're saying to me
Now that you're mine
We'll find a way
Of chasing the sun
Let me be the one who shines with you
In the morning we don't know what to do
Two of a kind
We'll find a way
To do what we've done
Let me be the one who shines with you
And we can slide away
Slide away
Slide away
Away
Slide away, and give it all you've got
My today, fell in from the top
I dream of you and all the things you say
I wonder where you are now?
Slide in baby together we'll fly
I've tried praying and I know just what you're saying to me
Now that you're mine
We'll find a way
Of chasing the sun
Let me be the one who shines with you
In the morning we don't know what to do
We're two of a kind
We'll find a way
To do what we've done
Oh, let me be the one who shines with you
And we can slide away
Slide away
Slide away
