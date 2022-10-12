Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB
Sam Smith
Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith

He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
He could be your preacher when your soul is damned
He could be your lawyer on a witness stand
But he'll never love you like I can, can

He could be a stranger, you gave a second glance
He could be a trophy of a one-night stand
He could have your humor, but I don't understand, 'cause
He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can

A chance encounter of circumstance
Baby, he's a mantra, keeps your mind entranced
He could be a silence in this mayhem
But then again, he'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
He'll never love you like I can, can, can

We both have demons, that we can't stand
I love your demons, like devils can
If you're still seeking an honest man
Then stop deceiving Lord, please

Why are you lookin' down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

