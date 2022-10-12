Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith

He could be a sinner, or a gentleman

He could be your preacher when your soul is damned

He could be your lawyer on a witness stand

But he'll never love you like I can, can

He could be a stranger, you gave a second glance

He could be a trophy of a one-night stand

He could have your humor, but I don't understand, 'cause

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can

A chance encounter of circumstance

Baby, he's a mantra, keeps your mind entranced

He could be a silence in this mayhem

But then again, he'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

We both have demons, that we can't stand

I love your demons, like devils can

If you're still seeking an honest man

Then stop deceiving Lord, please

Why are you lookin' down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands, but

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

He'll never love you like I can, can, can



