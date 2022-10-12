Lirik Lagu Uma Thurman - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Uma Thurman - Fall Out Boy

I can move mountains

I can work a miracle, work a miracle

Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath

May nothing but death do us apart

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

Bury me 'til I confess

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

And I can't get you out of my head

The stench, the stench of summer sex

And CK Eternity - oh Hell yes

Divide me down to the smallest I can be

Put your, put your v-v-v-venom in me

I can move mountains

I can work a miracle, work a miracle

Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath

May nothing but death do us apart

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

Bury me 'til I confess

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

And I can't get you out of my head

The blood, the blood, the blood of the lamb

Is worth two lions but here I am

And I slept in last night's clothes and tomorrow's dreams

But they're not quite what they seem

I can move mountains

I can work a miracle, work a miracle

Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath

May nothing but death do us apart

You'll find your way

And may death find you alive

Take me down the line

In Gem City we turn the tide

You'll find your way

And may death find you alive

Take me down the line

In Gem City we turn the tide

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

Bury me 'til I confess

She wants to dance like Uma Thurman

And I can't get you out of my head