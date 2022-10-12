Lirik Lagu Uma Thurman - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

I can move mountains
I can work a miracle, work a miracle
Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath
May nothing but death do us apart
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
Bury me 'til I confess
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
And I can't get you out of my head
The stench, the stench of summer sex
And CK Eternity - oh Hell yes
Divide me down to the smallest I can be
Put your, put your v-v-v-venom in me
I can move mountains
I can work a miracle, work a miracle
Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath
May nothing but death do us apart
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
Bury me 'til I confess
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
And I can't get you out of my head
The blood, the blood, the blood of the lamb
Is worth two lions but here I am
And I slept in last night's clothes and tomorrow's dreams
But they're not quite what they seem
I can move mountains
I can work a miracle, work a miracle
Ooh, oh, oh, I'll keep you like an oath
May nothing but death do us apart
You'll find your way
And may death find you alive
Take me down the line
In Gem City we turn the tide
You'll find your way
And may death find you alive
Take me down the line
In Gem City we turn the tide
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
Bury me 'til I confess
She wants to dance like Uma Thurman
And I can't get you out of my head
