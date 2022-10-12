Lirik Lagu Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six
I hate to break it to you but
You're just a lonely star
I try to bring you down but
A level isn't good enough
You always do as you please so
I'm gonna follow suit and take a seat
And watch you fall apart (watch you fall apart)
'Cause in the end
What are you without me?
I'll slow this down 'cause I know that you can't keep up
Oh maybe I, maybe I was wrong from the start
I might be proud, but at least I'm proud of something
You've taken pride in becoming nothing
You keep me on the edge of my seat
I bite my tongue so you don't hear me
I wanna hate every part of you in me
I can't hate the ones who made me
You keep me on the edge of my seat
I bite my tongue so you don't hear me
I wanna hate every part of you in me
I can't hate the ones who made me
I'm married to the music
For better or for worse
You say that I'm privileged but
My gift is my curse
I can't recall the last time
Someone asking how I was
Last I checked I was a fuck*ng wreck
I called for help and no one showed up
So I sit in the dirt
You keep me on the edge of my seat
I bite my tongue so you don't hear me
I wanna hate every part of you in me
I can't hate the ones who made me
You keep me on the edge of my seat
I bite my tongue so you don't hear me
I wanna hate every part of you in me
I can't hate the ones who made me
