Lirik Lagu Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six

I hate to break it to you but

You're just a lonely star

I try to bring you down but

A level isn't good enough

You always do as you please so

I'm gonna follow suit and take a seat

And watch you fall apart (watch you fall apart)

'Cause in the end

What are you without me?

I'll slow this down 'cause I know that you can't keep up

Oh maybe I, maybe I was wrong from the start

I might be proud, but at least I'm proud of something

You've taken pride in becoming nothing

You keep me on the edge of my seat

I bite my tongue so you don't hear me

I wanna hate every part of you in me

I can't hate the ones who made me

You keep me on the edge of my seat

I bite my tongue so you don't hear me

I wanna hate every part of you in me

I can't hate the ones who made me

I'm married to the music

For better or for worse

You say that I'm privileged but

My gift is my curse

I can't recall the last time

Someone asking how I was

Last I checked I was a fuck*ng wreck

I called for help and no one showed up

So I sit in the dirt

You keep me on the edge of my seat

I bite my tongue so you don't hear me

I wanna hate every part of you in me

I can't hate the ones who made me

You keep me on the edge of my seat

I bite my tongue so you don't hear me

I wanna hate every part of you in me

I can't hate the ones who made me