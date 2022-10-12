Lirik Lagu Until It's Gone - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until It’s Gone – Linkin Park

A fire needs a space to burn

A breath to build a glow

I've heard it said a thousand times

But now I know

That you don't know what you've got

Oh you don't know what you've got

No you don't know what you've got

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

I thought I kept you safe and sound

I thought I made you strong

But something made me realize

That I was wrong

'Cause finding what you've got sometimes

Means finding it alone

And I can finally see your light

When I let go

'Cause you don't know what you've got

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

Until it's gone

'Cause you don't know what you've got

Oh you don't know what you've got

No, you don't know what you've got

It's your battle to be fought

No, you don't know what you've got

'Til it's gone

'Til it's gone

'Til it's gone

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : The Hunting Party

Tahun Rilis : 2014

Produser : Mike Shinoda & Brad Delson