Lirik Lagu Danger Line - Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Danger Line - Avenged Sevenfold

My 16 locked and loaded

All fear has been avoided

You say the words and my weapon is drawn

This one could be my last time

Some people call it war crime

I may be staring down a lethal sight

(To die)

Nothing shocks you like a bullet hole

Leaving my fear on the danger line

Suffering no man should ever know

Leaving my faith on the danger line

I do this for my family

My daughter loves her daddy

Too many talk down on things they don't know

With colors never faded

Reckless and unabated

They may take me but never take us all

(I'll crawl)

Nothing shocks you like a bullet hole

Leaving my fear on the danger line

Suffering a man should never know

Leaving my faith on the danger line

I know what you're thinking

I've been there before

So think of the times

The time we spent laughing away

So think of the times at home

(Life without a care)