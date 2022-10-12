Lirik Lagu Danger Line - Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Danger Line - Avenged Sevenfold
My 16 locked and loaded
All fear has been avoided
You say the words and my weapon is drawn
This one could be my last time
Some people call it war crime
I may be staring down a lethal sight
(To die)
Nothing shocks you like a bullet hole
Leaving my fear on the danger line
Suffering no man should ever know
Leaving my faith on the danger line
I do this for my family
My daughter loves her daddy
Too many talk down on things they don't know
With colors never faded
Reckless and unabated
They may take me but never take us all
(I'll crawl)
Nothing shocks you like a bullet hole
Leaving my fear on the danger line
Suffering a man should never know
Leaving my faith on the danger line
I know what you're thinking
I've been there before
So think of the times
The time we spent laughing away
So think of the times at home
(Life without a care)
