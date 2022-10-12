Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Katy Perry Berjudul Hot N Cold
Lirik Lagu Katy Perry Berjudul Hot N Cold /

Hot N ColdKaty Perry

You change your mind
Like a girl changes clothes
Yeah you, PMS
Like a bitch
I would know
And you over think
Always speak
Cryptically

I should know
That you're no good for me

'Cause you're hot then you're cold
You're yes then you're no
You're in then you're out
You're up then you're down
You're wrong when it's right
It's black and it's white
We fight, we break up
We kiss, we make up
(You) You don't really want to stay, no
(You) But you don't really want to go
You're hot then you're cold
You're yes then you're no
You're in then you're out
You're up then you're down

We used to be
Just like twins
So in sync
The same energy
Now's a dead battery
Used to laugh 'bout nothing
Now you're plain boring

I should know
That you're not gonna change

'Cause you're hot then you're cold
You're yes then you're no
You're in then you're out
You're up then you're down
You're wrong when it's right
It's black and it's white
We fight, we break up
We kiss, we make up
(You) You don't really want to stay, no
(You) But you don't really want to go
You're hot then you're cold
You're yes then you're no
You're in then you're out
You're up then you're down

Someone call the doctor
Got a case of a love bipolar
Stuck on a roller coaster
Can't get off this ride

You change your mind
Like a girl changes clothes

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

