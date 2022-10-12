Lirik Lagu Hot N Cold – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hot N Cold – Katy Perry

You change your mind

Like a girl changes clothes

Yeah you, PMS

Like a bitch

I would know

And you over think

Always speak

Cryptically

I should know

That you're no good for me

'Cause you're hot then you're cold

You're yes then you're no

You're in then you're out

You're up then you're down

You're wrong when it's right

It's black and it's white

We fight, we break up

We kiss, we make up

(You) You don't really want to stay, no

(You) But you don't really want to go

You're hot then you're cold

You're yes then you're no

You're in then you're out

You're up then you're down

We used to be

Just like twins

So in sync

The same energy

Now's a dead battery

Used to laugh 'bout nothing

Now you're plain boring

I should know

That you're not gonna change

'Cause you're hot then you're cold

You're yes then you're no

You're in then you're out

You're up then you're down

You're wrong when it's right

It's black and it's white

We fight, we break up

We kiss, we make up

(You) You don't really want to stay, no

(You) But you don't really want to go

You're hot then you're cold

You're yes then you're no

You're in then you're out

You're up then you're down

Someone call the doctor

Got a case of a love bipolar

Stuck on a roller coaster

Can't get off this ride

You change your mind

Like a girl changes clothes