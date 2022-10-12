Lirik Lagu Wastelands - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Uh, this is war with no weapons, marching with no stepping
Murder with no killing, illin' every direction
First, no sequel, do the math, no equal
John with no Yoko, more power, less people
And no, I'm not afraid of that, print it in your paperback
Every rap is made in fact to act as a delayed attack
Every phrase, a razor blade that's saved until they play it back
To slay and leave 'em laying on the pavement
Bang, fade to black
In the wastelands of today
Where there's nothing left to lose
And there's nothing more to take
But you force yourself to choose
In the wastelands of today
Where tomorrow disappears
While the future slips away
And your hope turns into fear
In the wastelands of today
Roll credits you get it the show's done
They're talking for just talking, but meaning, they got none
None of 'em come proper, they talk like a shotgun
But how many got bred with integrity?
Not one
So no, I'm not afraid to see these suckers hold a blade to me
Ain't a way to shake the ground I built before you came to be
Take it how you take it, I'm the opposite of vacancy
And this is not negotiation, y'all can hate
And wait and see
In the wastelands of today
Where there's nothing left to lose
And there's nothing more to take
But you force yourself to choose
In the wastelands of today
Where tomorrow disappears
While the future slips away
And your hope turns into fear
And your hope turns into fear
In the wastelands of today
In the wastelands of today
Where there's nothing left to lose
And there's nothing more to take
But you force yourself to choose
In the wastelands of today
Where tomorrow disappears
While the future slips away
And your hope turns into fear
And your hope turns into fear
In the wastelands of today
In the wastelands of today
In the wastelands of today
Credit
Artis : Linkin Park
Album : The Hunting Party
Tahun Rilis : 2014
Produser : Mike Shinoda & Brad Delson
Fakta di Balik Wastelands – Linkin Park
