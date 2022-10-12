Lirik Lagu Wastelands - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wastelands - Linkin Park

Uh, this is war with no weapons, marching with no stepping

Murder with no killing, illin' every direction

First, no sequel, do the math, no equal

John with no Yoko, more power, less people

And no, I'm not afraid of that, print it in your paperback

Every rap is made in fact to act as a delayed attack

Every phrase, a razor blade that's saved until they play it back

To slay and leave 'em laying on the pavement

Bang, fade to black

In the wastelands of today

Where there's nothing left to lose

And there's nothing more to take

But you force yourself to choose

In the wastelands of today

Where tomorrow disappears

While the future slips away

And your hope turns into fear

In the wastelands of today

Roll credits you get it the show's done

They're talking for just talking, but meaning, they got none

None of 'em come proper, they talk like a shotgun

But how many got bred with integrity?

Not one

So no, I'm not afraid to see these suckers hold a blade to me

Ain't a way to shake the ground I built before you came to be

Take it how you take it, I'm the opposite of vacancy

And this is not negotiation, y'all can hate

And wait and see

In the wastelands of today

Where there's nothing left to lose

And there's nothing more to take

But you force yourself to choose

In the wastelands of today

Where tomorrow disappears

While the future slips away

And your hope turns into fear

And your hope turns into fear

In the wastelands of today

In the wastelands of today

Where there's nothing left to lose

And there's nothing more to take

But you force yourself to choose

In the wastelands of today

Where tomorrow disappears

While the future slips away

And your hope turns into fear

And your hope turns into fear

In the wastelands of today

In the wastelands of today

In the wastelands of today

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : The Hunting Party

Tahun Rilis : 2014

Produser : Mike Shinoda & Brad Delson

Fakta di Balik Wastelands – Linkin Park

Fakta di Balik Lagu