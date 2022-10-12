Lirik Lagu Deep Cuts - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Deep Cuts - You Me At Six

Yeah it's true I don’t know how it feels

But tell me did you take the red or blue pill

A finger on the trigger as a crutch

Time to press eject, it's a feeling in your gut

It's a heartache in the making, it's half post lonely

Deadbeat promises for your eyes only

Eyes wide shut you're all grown up

And oh, death by a thousand cuts

A lover's touch hurts twice as much

A flesh wound got you all torn up

And I don't want you to live like this forever

And I don't want you thinking you can't do better

You're upside down

You're inside out

And I know that you would be better

Better off alone

It’s a heartache in the making, it's half post lonely

Deadbeat promises for your eyes only

He's got the legion

It's speaking

A language I ain't feeling

Caesar, the palace

OD'd on wreaking havoc

Stroke of genius

It's seamless

The man's an extremist

Eyes wide shut, you're all grown up

And oh, death by a thousand cuts

A lover's touch hurts twice as much

A flesh wound got you all torn up

And I don't want you to live like this forever

And I don't want you thinking you can't do better

You're upside down

You're inside out

And I know that you would be better

Better off alone

I, I know

You've got

Deep cuts

People tell you to move on

Still holding on

To what you know is gone

An alibi, another chance to lie

Caught with tears in your eyes

No more time for sad songs

In all black, no funerals

Plastic flowers for vacant souls

Jealously is a fatal dose

And I don't want you to live like this forever

And I don't want you thinking you can't do better

You're upside down

You're inside out

And I know that you would be better

Better off alone