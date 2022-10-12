Lirik Lagu Deep Cuts - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah it's true I don’t know how it feels
But tell me did you take the red or blue pill
A finger on the trigger as a crutch
Time to press eject, it's a feeling in your gut
It's a heartache in the making, it's half post lonely
Deadbeat promises for your eyes only
Eyes wide shut you're all grown up
And oh, death by a thousand cuts
A lover's touch hurts twice as much
A flesh wound got you all torn up
And I don't want you to live like this forever
And I don't want you thinking you can't do better
You're upside down
You're inside out
And I know that you would be better
Better off alone
It’s a heartache in the making, it's half post lonely
Deadbeat promises for your eyes only
He's got the legion
It's speaking
A language I ain't feeling
Caesar, the palace
OD'd on wreaking havoc
Stroke of genius
It's seamless
The man's an extremist
Eyes wide shut, you're all grown up
And oh, death by a thousand cuts
A lover's touch hurts twice as much
A flesh wound got you all torn up
And I don't want you to live like this forever
And I don't want you thinking you can't do better
You're upside down
You're inside out
And I know that you would be better
Better off alone
I, I know
You've got
Deep cuts
People tell you to move on
Still holding on
To what you know is gone
An alibi, another chance to lie
Caught with tears in your eyes
No more time for sad songs
In all black, no funerals
Plastic flowers for vacant souls
Jealously is a fatal dose
And I don't want you to live like this forever
And I don't want you thinking you can't do better
You're upside down
You're inside out
And I know that you would be better
Better off alone
