Lirik Lagu Nomad - Zion.T feat Gen Hoshino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nomad - Zion.T dan Gen Hoshino
Lost and found, what's new?
You tell a lie that sound true
Go to hell for the view
Everyone in love, and it looks so cold
Let it be, or let it break, never let go
Until I let go, then I run on my own
Nowhere with no one to tell me no
Dancing with the devil to songs we both know
Till I find another to dance with, a lost soul (Soul)
Head in the clouds, holding me down
I'm floating around, then hit the ground
Lost my mind, can't find it
Oh my, oh yeah
Swim to other fish till I drown
Nomad
Nowhere to go, go mad
Nomad
No one to go with
Nomad
Head in the clouds, holding me down
Floating around, thеn I hit the ground
Lost my mind, can't find it
Oh my, oh yeah|
Swim to other fish till I drown
Nomad
Nowhеre to go, go mad
Nomad
No one to go with
Nomad
Nomad
Nomad
Nomad
No one to go with
Nomad
Credit
Artis: Zion.T dan Gen Hoshino
Album: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album
Tahun: 2021
Genre: Rap, R&B
Songwriter: Vince (KOR), Zion.T, KUSH (쿠시), Jam City, (Gen Hoshino) & Danny Chung
