Lirik Lagu Nomad - Zion.T feat Gen Hoshino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nomad - Zion.T dan Gen Hoshino

Lost and found, what's new?

You tell a lie that sound true

Go to hell for the view

Everyone in love, and it looks so cold

Let it be, or let it break, never let go

Until I let go, then I run on my own

Nowhere with no one to tell me no

Dancing with the devil to songs we both know

Till I find another to dance with, a lost soul (Soul)

Head in the clouds, holding me down

I'm floating around, then hit the ground

Lost my mind, can't find it

Oh my, oh yeah

Swim to other fish till I drown

Nomad

Nowhere to go, go mad

Nomad

No one to go with

Nomad

Head in the clouds, holding me down

Floating around, thеn I hit the ground

Lost my mind, can't find it

Oh my, oh yeah|

Swim to other fish till I drown

Nomad

Nowhеre to go, go mad

Nomad

No one to go with

Nomad

Nomad

Nomad

Nomad

No one to go with

Nomad

Nomad

Nomad (Mad)

Credit

Artis: Zion.T dan Gen Hoshino

Album: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album

Tahun: 2021

Genre: Rap, R&B

Songwriter: Vince (KOR), Zion.T, KUSH (쿠시), Jam City, (Gen Hoshino) & Danny Chung