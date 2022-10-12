Lirik Lagu Style - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Style - Taylor Swift

Midnight

You come and pick me up, no headlights

Long drive

Could end in burning flames or paradise

Fade into view, oh

It's been a while since I have even heard from you (heard from you)

And I should just tell you to leave 'cause I

Know exactly where it leads, but I

Watch us go 'round and 'round each time

You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye

And I got that red lip classic thing that you like

And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style

You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt

And I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt

And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style

So it goes

He can't keep his wild eyes on the road, mm

Takes me home

The lights are off, he's taking off his coat, mm, yeah

I say, "I heard, oh

That you've been out and about with some other girl, some other girl"

He says, "What you heard is true, but I

Can't stop thinkin' 'bout you and I"

I said, "I've been there too a few times"

'Cause you got that James Dean daydream look in your eye

And I got that red lip classic thing that you like

And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style

You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt

And I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt (a tight little skirt)

And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style (we never go), we never go out of style

Take me home

Just take me home

Yeah, just take me home

Oh, whoa, oh

(Out of style)

Oh, you got that James Dean daydream look in your eye

And I got that red lip classic thing that you like

And when we go crashing down (now we go), we come back every time

'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style