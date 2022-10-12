Lirik Lagu Room To Breathe - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Room To Breathe - You Me At Six
I feel a little lost in this world
I try a little noise and choke
I've honestly never felt this alone
Oh, I just need someone
I need a little room to breathe
You're making this harder for me
When all I need is to be set free
I need a little time to think
And if you ever really loved me
Then all I need is a little room to breathe
I've been through and seen a lot
Left at the bottom and the top
We're on borrowed time, but time isn't enough
I'm just trying to be the best man I can be
When I fall down, it's just me and the ground
I am no king, I have no throne
I need a little room to breathe
You're making this harder for me
When all I need is to be set free
I need a little time to think
And if you ever really loved me
Then all I need is a little room to breathe
A room to breathe
I need a little room to breathe
You're making this harder for me
When all I need is to be set free
I need a little time to think
And if you ever really loved me
Then all I need is a little room to breathe
Credit
Title: Room to Breathe
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: Cavalier Youth
Dirilis: 2014
