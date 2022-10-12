Lirik Lagu Room To Breathe - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Room To Breathe - You Me At Six

I feel a little lost in this world

I try a little noise and choke

I've honestly never felt this alone

Oh, I just need someone

I need a little room to breathe

You're making this harder for me

When all I need is to be set free

I need a little time to think

And if you ever really loved me

Then all I need is a little room to breathe

I've been through and seen a lot

Left at the bottom and the top

We're on borrowed time, but time isn't enough

I'm just trying to be the best man I can be

When I fall down, it's just me and the ground

I am no king, I have no throne

I need a little room to breathe

You're making this harder for me

When all I need is to be set free

I need a little time to think

And if you ever really loved me

Then all I need is a little room to breathe

A room to breathe

I need a little room to breathe

You're making this harder for me

When all I need is to be set free

I need a little time to think

And if you ever really loved me

Then all I need is a little room to breathe

Credit

Title: Room to Breathe

Artist: You Me At Six

Album: Cavalier Youth

Dirilis: 2014

