Lirik Lagu Anyone – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anyone – Demi Lovato

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talked to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets 'til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So, why am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

I used to crave the world's attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talk to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the fuck am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone, oh

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need anyone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

