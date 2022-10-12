Lirik Lagu Anyone – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato. /instagram/@ddlovato

Lirik Lagu AnyoneDemi Lovato

I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone

I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the fuck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone
Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need anyone
Oh, anyone, I need someone

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Shame on You - Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shame on You - Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Roads Untraveled – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roads Untraveled – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Surrender - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik One Kiss - Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik One Kiss - Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Uma Thurman - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Uma Thurman - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Style - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Style - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tak Selaras – Daun Jatuh dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tak Selaras – Daun Jatuh dan Makna di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sayang Sampai Mati - Repvblik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sayang Sampai Mati - Repvblik dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wastelands - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wastelands - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mawar Merah – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mawar Merah – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Terpopuler

1

FIFA Minta BRI Liga 1 Hanya Digelar Sabtu dan Minggu Sebelum Pukul 17.00
2

Terlalu Sering Bermain Media Sosial Bisa Memperburuk Kondisi Kesehatan Mental, Simak Penjelasan Psikolog
3

Gulkarmat Berhasil Selamatkan Bayi yang Terjebak Banjir Jakarta Timur
4

Rizky Billar Sudah Ucap Talak Satu kepada Lesti Kejora, Pengacara Akui Dede Tak Terima
5

Aturan Baru Dibuat, Membahayakan Pengemudi Lain di Jalan Raya Bisa Dipenjara Seumur Hidup
6

KJRI Beri Kejelasan terkait WNI yang Jadi Korban Ratusan Peluru Salah Tembak di San Antonio Texas
7

Penembakan Brutal Terjadi di Amerika Serikat, Salah Satu Korban Berstatus WNI
8

Polresta Malang Sampaikan Permohonan Maaf Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Mohon Ampun Kami Kepada-Mu Ya Rabb
9

Pertamina Siap-siap, Vivo Bakal Jual BBM Baru Pesaing Pertalite
10

Rizky Billar Jatuhkan Talak Satu pada Lesti Kejora, Kuasa Hukum Ungkap Awal Penyebab KDRT

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Laga ke 4 Grup E Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

12 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIRIK LAGU Bandung Oleh Yura Yunita: Lagu Tentang Cerita Bandung dan Bahasa Sunda, Dengarin Disini

LIRIK LAGU Bandung Oleh Yura Yunita: Lagu Tentang Cerita Bandung dan Bahasa Sunda, Dengarin Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Indotrends

LATIHAN Chord Gitar, Lirik Lagu Batak 'Mardua Holong' - Omega Trio: Sae Ma Ito, Sae Ma Sude

LATIHAN Chord Gitar, Lirik Lagu Batak 'Mardua Holong' - Omega Trio: Sae Ma Ito, Sae Ma Sude

12 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Info Temanggung

Pembahasan Soal Kronologi Adalah Ilmu Bantu Sejarah yang Bertujuan untuk Apa?

Pembahasan Soal Kronologi Adalah Ilmu Bantu Sejarah yang Bertujuan untuk Apa?

12 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming pertandingan AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming pertandingan AC Milan vs Chelsea di Liga Champions 2022

12 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica, Laga ke 4 Grup H Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica, Laga ke 4 Grup H Liga Champions Eropa 2022 2023

12 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Benarkah Ketidak Harmonisan Kylian Mbappe dan PSG Karena Lionel Messi?

Benarkah Ketidak Harmonisan Kylian Mbappe dan PSG Karena Lionel Messi?

12 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB

Portal Papua

UNICEF Papua dan Papua Barat Latih Tenaga Gizi Kesehatan Kelola Intervensi Gizi Atasi Stunting

UNICEF Papua dan Papua Barat Latih Tenaga Gizi Kesehatan Kelola Intervensi Gizi Atasi Stunting

12 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Hubungan Kylian Mbappe dan PSG Tidak Harmonis, 4 Klub ini Bisa Rekrut Bintang Prancis

Hubungan Kylian Mbappe dan PSG Tidak Harmonis, 4 Klub ini Bisa Rekrut Bintang Prancis

12 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR PSG vs Benfica Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR PSG vs Benfica Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Indotrends

'Pergi Pergilah Kau dengan Senang Hati' Chord Lirik Lagu Kanjuruhan - Iwan Fals, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan

'Pergi Pergilah Kau dengan Senang Hati' Chord Lirik Lagu Kanjuruhan - Iwan Fals, Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan

12 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pantangan Bagi Pedagang yang Tidak Boleh Dilakukan, Agar Dagangan Laris Menurut Primbon Jawa

Pantangan Bagi Pedagang yang Tidak Boleh Dilakukan, Agar Dagangan Laris Menurut Primbon Jawa

12 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions AC Milan vs Chelsea, Tanding Dini Hari Siaran Langsung Pukul 2.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions AC Milan vs Chelsea, Tanding Dini Hari Siaran Langsung Pukul 2.00 WIB

12 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Cinta Setelah Cinta, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Bestie

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Cinta Setelah Cinta, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Bestie

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Camat Harap Polsubsektor Tana Righu Naik Tipe Jadi Polsek, Ini Kata Kapolres Sumba Barat

Camat Harap Polsubsektor Tana Righu Naik Tipe Jadi Polsek, Ini Kata Kapolres Sumba Barat

12 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Pekan 4 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Pekan 4 Liga Champions

12 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lirik Lagu Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK, OST Op Anime Chainsaw Man, dan Link Download MP3 Disini!

Lirik Lagu Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK, OST Op Anime Chainsaw Man, dan Link Download MP3 Disini!

12 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Jelaskan Sejarah Awal Mula Masuknya Islam di Nusantara

Jawaban Soal Jelaskan Sejarah Awal Mula Masuknya Islam di Nusantara

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah Satu Orang

Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah Satu Orang

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Merasa Tak Betah, Mbappe Ingin Segera Tinggalkan PSG

Merasa Tak Betah, Mbappe Ingin Segera Tinggalkan PSG

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tulis dan Jelaskan 3 Unsur Penting dalam Sejarah

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tulis dan Jelaskan 3 Unsur Penting dalam Sejarah

12 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB