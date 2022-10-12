Lirik Lagu Easy Breezy - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Easy Breezy - Utada Hikaru

I still remember the ways that you touched me

Now I know I don't mean anything to you

You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy

Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me

And that means...

You look stupid telling all your friends how you got the best of me

I intended to share the pleasure only

Now I look stupid

We're living in a world with a lot of pressure

It's quite unneeded to put some pressure on me

You came and went and left my house

Like a breeze just passing by

Hello, Goodbye

You left a note saying 'Twas nice stopping by

I should've never let you inside

I still remember the ways that you touched me

Now I know I don't mean anything to you

You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy

Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me

Does that mean anything to you

Easy Breezy

Do you whistle to hide that you're feeling lonely

How do I breathe with all this pressure on me

Easy Breezy

When you wrestle, you know that you hurt somebody

How do I breathe with all this pressure on me

You came and went and left my house

Like a breeze just passing by

Konnichiwa, Sayonara

'Twas nice of you to stop by

Would it amuse you if I told you that I...

I still remember the ways that you touched me

Now I know I don't mean anything to you

You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy

Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me

Does that mean anything to you

I still remember the ways that you touched me

Now I know I don't mean anything to you

You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy

Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me

Does that mean anything to you

She's got a new microphone

She doesn't need you anymore