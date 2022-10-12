Lirik Lagu Easy Breezy - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

I still remember the ways that you touched me
Now I know I don't mean anything to you
You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy
Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me
And that means...
You look stupid telling all your friends how you got the best of me
I intended to share the pleasure only
Now I look stupid
We're living in a world with a lot of pressure
It's quite unneeded to put some pressure on me
You came and went and left my house
Like a breeze just passing by
Hello, Goodbye
You left a note saying 'Twas nice stopping by
I should've never let you inside
I still remember the ways that you touched me
Now I know I don't mean anything to you
You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy
Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me
Does that mean anything to you
Easy Breezy
Do you whistle to hide that you're feeling lonely
How do I breathe with all this pressure on me
Easy Breezy
When you wrestle, you know that you hurt somebody
How do I breathe with all this pressure on me
You came and went and left my house
Like a breeze just passing by
Konnichiwa, Sayonara
'Twas nice of you to stop by
Would it amuse you if I told you that I...
I still remember the ways that you touched me
Now I know I don't mean anything to you
You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy
Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me
Does that mean anything to you
I still remember the ways that you touched me
Now I know I don't mean anything to you
You're Easy Breezy and I'm Japaneesy
Soon you'll mean exactly nothing to me
Does that mean anything to you
She's got a new microphone
She doesn't need you anymore
