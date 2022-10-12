Lirik Lagu Loverboy - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hell had you by the throat
You never got to heaven but you got real close
Your past has you in a choke hold
But you deserve it from what I've been told
Call my bluff, say, "What do you want?"
I'm looking down at you from the top
I beg for attention in small doses
Leave the scene smelling of dead roses
Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys
Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?
This is your night with arms wide open
I'm the option you shouldn't have chosen
Scared of the dark, the door's wide open
This is the night you'll regret in the morning
Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys
Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?
Given the choice would you do it again?
Of course I would, of course I should
Well, I'm your friend, friends with benefits
Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys
Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?
Given the choice would you do it again?
Of course I would, of course I should
Well, I'm your friend, friend with benefits
Credit
Title: Loverboy
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: Sinners Never Sleep
Dirilis: 2011
