Lirik Lagu Loverboy - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Loverboy - You Me At Six

Hell had you by the throat

You never got to heaven but you got real close

Your past has you in a choke hold

But you deserve it from what I've been told

Call my bluff, say, "What do you want?"

I'm looking down at you from the top

I beg for attention in small doses

Leave the scene smelling of dead roses

Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys

Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?

This is your night with arms wide open

I'm the option you shouldn't have chosen

Scared of the dark, the door's wide open

This is the night you'll regret in the morning

Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys

Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?

Given the choice would you do it again?

Of course I would, of course I should

Well, I'm your friend, friends with benefits

Loverboy, you play those hearts like toys

Don't you feel bad, don't you feel bad, feel bad for them?

Given the choice would you do it again?

Of course I would, of course I should

Well, I'm your friend, friend with benefits

Credit

Title: Loverboy

Artist: You Me At Six

Album: Sinners Never Sleep

Dirilis: 2011

