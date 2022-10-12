Lirik Lagu Sugar, We're Goin Down - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sugar, We're Goin Down - Fall Out Boy
Am I more than you bargained for yet?
I've been dying to tell you
Anything you want to hear
'Cause that's just who I am this week
Lie in the grass next to the mausoleum
I'm just a notch in your bedpost, but you're just a line in a song
(Notch in your bedpost, but you're just a line in a song)
Drop a heart
And break a name
We're always sleeping in and sleeping
For the wrong team
We're going down, down in an earlier round
And sugar, we're going down swinging
I'll be your number one with a bullet
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
We're going down, down in an earlier round
And sugar, we're going down swinging
I'll be your number one with a bullet
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
Is this more than you bargained for yet?
Oh, don't mind me, I'm watching
You two from the closet
Wishing to be the friction in your jeans
Isn't it messed up how I'm just dying to be him?
I'm just a notch in your bedpost, but you're just a line in a song
(Notch in your bedpost, but you're just a line in a song)
Drop a heart
And break a name
We're always sleeping in and sleeping
For the wrong team
We're going down, down in an earlier round
And sugar, we're going down swinging
I'll be your number one with a bullet
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
We're going down, down in an earlier round
And sugar, we're going down swinging
I'll be your number one with a bullet
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
Down, down in an earlier round
And sugar, we're going down swinging
I'll be your number one with a bullet
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
We're going down, down in an earlier round (Take aim at myself)
And sugar, we're going down swinging (Take back what you said)
I'll be your number one with a bullet (Take aim at myself)
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
We're going down, down (down, down)
Down, down (down, down)
We're going down, down (down, down)
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
We're going down, down in an earlier round (Take aim at myself)
And sugar, we're going down swinging (Take back what you said)
I'll be your number one with a bullet (Take aim at myself)
A loaded God complex, cock it and pull it
Artikel Pilihan