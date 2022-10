Paradise City – Guns N’ Roses

Take me down to the paradise city

Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty

Take me home (oh, won't you please take me home)

Take me down to the paradise city

Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty

Take me home (oh, won't you please take me home)

Just a urchin livin' under the street

I'm a hard case that's tough to beat