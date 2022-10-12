Lirik Lagu Centuries - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Centuries - Fall Out Boy

Du du du du-du du du

Du du du du du-du du du

Some legends are told

Some turn to dust or to gold

But you will remember me

Remember me, for centuries

And just one mistake

Is all it will take

We'll go down in history

Remember me for centuries

Hey, hey, hey

Remember me for centuries

Mummified my teenage dreams

No, it’s nothing wrong with me

The kids are all wrong, the story’s all off

Heavy metal broke my heart

Come on, come on, and let me in

Bruises on your thighs like my fingerprints

And this is supposed to match

The darkness that you felt

I never meant for you to fix yourself

Some legends are told

Some turn to dust or to gold

But you will remember me

Remember me, for centuries

And just one mistake

Is all it will take

We'll go down in history

Remember me for centuries

Hey, hey, hey

Remember me for centuries

And I can't stop 'til the whole world knows my name

Cause I was only born inside my dreams

Until you die for me, as long as there's a light, my shadow's over you

Cause I am the opposite of amnesia

And you're a cherry blossom

You're about to bloom

You look so pretty, but you're gone so soon

Some legends are told

Some turn to dust or to gold

But you will remember me

Remember me, for centuries

And just one mistake

Is all it will take

We'll go down in history

Remember me for centuries

Hey, hey, hey

Remember me for centuries

We’ve been here forever

And here’s the frozen proof

I could scream forever

We are the poisoned youth

Some legends are told

Some turn to dust or to gold

But you will remember me

Remember me, for centuries

And just one mistake

Is all it will take

We'll go down in history

Remember me for centuries

Hey, hey, hey

Remember me for centuries