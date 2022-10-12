Lirik Lagu Trading Places - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey, I know what you used to
We gon' do something different tonight
Oh, ohh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Now we gonna do this thing a lil' different tonight
You gon' come over and pick me up in your ride
You gon' knock then you gon' wait
Ooh, you gon' take me on a date
You gonna open my door and I'ma reach over and open yours
Gon' pay for dinner take me to see a movie
And whisper in my ear how bad you really wanna do me
Girl, now take me home and get up in my pants
Pour me up a shot and force me to the bed
I'm always on the top, tonight I'm on the bottom
'Cause we trading places
When I can't take no more, tell me you ain't stopping
'Cause we trading places
Now put it on me, baby, 'til I say, "Ooh-wee"
And tell me to shut up before the neighbors hear me
This is how it feels when you do it like me
We're trading places
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it
We're trading places
I plan on waking you up to a cup of Folgers
Pancakes and eggs, I owe ya breakfast in bed, oh baby
And your orange juice sitting on a coaster
Toast on the side, baby, strawberry and grape jelly
You finished? Let me get that tray
Pull the curtain from the window
Time to get up, baby, let me make this bed up, baby
Today we going shopping, blowin' thirty on me
Make it sixty, spend it like you really love me
Skip dinner and we gon' rent a movie
You order Chinese food right before you do me
You coming on strong, baby, let me wash me hands
She said, "Hurry up then get your to bed"
You get on top, tonight I'm on the bottom
'Cause we trading places
When I can't take no more, tell me you ain't stopping
'Cause we trading places
Now put it on me, baby, 'til I say, "Ooh-wee"
And tell me to shut up before the neighbors hear me
This is how it feels when you do it like me
We're trading places
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it (get it, get it, get it)
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it
Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it
We trading places (yeah)
Wash the car (yeah)
I'm gonna walk the dog (yeah)
Take out the trash (yeah)
With nothing but your t-shirt on (ooh, yeah)
I'm gonna press your shirt (yeah)
I'm gonna wrinkle mines up (yeah)
In the kitchen goin' crazy we don't give a, what (yeah)
Where you want me?
Ooh oh, oh, oh, baby
Give it to me baby, baby, ay
Oh, oh, oh, ooh, baby
Baby, yeah, ooh
Ow, ow, ow
Ohh
Oh, ooh, oh
