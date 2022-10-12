Lirik Lagu Trading Places - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trading Places - Usher

Hey, I know what you used to

We gon' do something different tonight

Oh, ohh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Now we gonna do this thing a lil' different tonight

You gon' come over and pick me up in your ride

You gon' knock then you gon' wait

Ooh, you gon' take me on a date

You gonna open my door and I'ma reach over and open yours

Gon' pay for dinner take me to see a movie

And whisper in my ear how bad you really wanna do me

Girl, now take me home and get up in my pants

Pour me up a shot and force me to the bed

I'm always on the top, tonight I'm on the bottom

'Cause we trading places

When I can't take no more, tell me you ain't stopping

'Cause we trading places

Now put it on me, baby, 'til I say, "Ooh-wee"

And tell me to shut up before the neighbors hear me

This is how it feels when you do it like me

We're trading places

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it

We're trading places

I plan on waking you up to a cup of Folgers

Pancakes and eggs, I owe ya breakfast in bed, oh baby

And your orange juice sitting on a coaster

Toast on the side, baby, strawberry and grape jelly

You finished? Let me get that tray

Pull the curtain from the window

Time to get up, baby, let me make this bed up, baby

Today we going shopping, blowin' thirty on me

Make it sixty, spend it like you really love me

Skip dinner and we gon' rent a movie

You order Chinese food right before you do me

You coming on strong, baby, let me wash me hands

She said, "Hurry up then get your to bed"

You get on top, tonight I'm on the bottom

'Cause we trading places

When I can't take no more, tell me you ain't stopping

'Cause we trading places

Now put it on me, baby, 'til I say, "Ooh-wee"

And tell me to shut up before the neighbors hear me

This is how it feels when you do it like me

We're trading places

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it (get it, get it, get it)

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it

Gon' get it, get it get it, get it get it

We trading places (yeah)

Wash the car (yeah)

I'm gonna walk the dog (yeah)

Take out the trash (yeah)

With nothing but your t-shirt on (ooh, yeah)

I'm gonna press your shirt (yeah)

I'm gonna wrinkle mines up (yeah)

In the kitchen goin' crazy we don't give a, what (yeah)

Where you want me?

Ooh oh, oh, oh, baby

Give it to me baby, baby, ay

Oh, oh, oh, ooh, baby

Baby, yeah, ooh

Ow, ow, ow

Ohh

Oh, ooh, oh