Lirik Lagu Private Show – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Private Show – Little Mix

You got my adrenalin, pumping when you stand so close

I can't help imagining all the things we'd do, with no clothes on

We're touching, we're teasing

We don't need a reason

And I've got a feeling

That soon we'll be leaving

Right from the get go

You had me at hello

Can't wait so let's go

'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home

Can't wait to get in my zone

Who said we got to go slow

Turn down the lights, and watch my private show

You got a ticket for all

To get high, we got to get low

Because this is your private show

Put your kisses on my lips

We ain't here for playing these games

It's loving with a little twist

Get you hooked with just one taste

We're touching, we're teasing

We don't need a reason

And I've got a feeling

That soon we'll be leaving

Right from the get go

You had me at hello

Can't wait so let's go

'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home

Can't wait to get in my zone

Who said we got to go slow

Turn down the lights, and watch my private show

You got a ticket for all

To get high, we got to get low

Because this is your private show

Under the sheets, let me love you so good

If you want to touch then baby you should

You got my permission to do what you like

'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home

Can't wait to get in my zone

Who said we got to go slow