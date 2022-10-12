Lirik Lagu Private Show – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Private Show – Little Mix
You got my adrenalin, pumping when you stand so close
I can't help imagining all the things we'd do, with no clothes on
We're touching, we're teasing
We don't need a reason
And I've got a feeling
That soon we'll be leaving
Right from the get go
You had me at hello
Can't wait so let's go
'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home
Can't wait to get in my zone
Who said we got to go slow
Turn down the lights, and watch my private show
You got a ticket for all
To get high, we got to get low
Because this is your private show
Put your kisses on my lips
We ain't here for playing these games
It's loving with a little twist
Get you hooked with just one taste
We're touching, we're teasing
We don't need a reason
And I've got a feeling
That soon we'll be leaving
Right from the get go
You had me at hello
Can't wait so let's go
'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home
Can't wait to get in my zone
Who said we got to go slow
Turn down the lights, and watch my private show
You got a ticket for all
To get high, we got to get low
Because this is your private show
Under the sheets, let me love you so good
If you want to touch then baby you should
You got my permission to do what you like
'Cause you're the only one that's taking me home
Can't wait to get in my zone
Who said we got to go slow
