Lirk Lagu Kiss Me - Zion.T dan Fakta di Baliknya

Geudae naege ongeoya kkumeul kkungeon anilkka
Geu areumdaun miso nae du nune dama dulgeoya
Geudaeyeo love me kiss me nuneul gamabwayo
Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke
Geudaereul neul bol su itge babe
Meomchwojin sigan sok adeukhan jeo kkumsoge
Nareul gamssadeon ongi yeongwonhi gieokhago isseo
Geudaeyeo love me kiss me nuneul gamabwayo
Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke
Geudaereul neul bol su itge babe
Nunmulppunideon naege geudaeneun misoro dagawa
Geudaeyeo nuneul gamabwayo byeoldeuri heureuneun i bam
I love you you love me ije gobaekhaeyo
Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke
Nareul bomyeo malhaejwo kiss me
Credit
Artis: Zion.T
Album: Pinocchio (Original Television Soundtrack)
Tahun: 2015
Genre: Rap, R&B
Songwriter: Dong Woon Song, Rocoberry, Roco
