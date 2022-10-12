Lirk Lagu Kiss Me - Zion.T dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss Me - Zion.T

Geudae naege ongeoya kkumeul kkungeon anilkka

Geu areumdaun miso nae du nune dama dulgeoya

Geudaeyeo love me kiss me nuneul gamabwayo

Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke

Geudaereul neul bol su itge babe

Meomchwojin sigan sok adeukhan jeo kkumsoge

Nareul gamssadeon ongi yeongwonhi gieokhago isseo

Geudaeyeo love me kiss me nuneul gamabwayo

Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke

Geudaereul neul bol su itge babe

Nunmulppunideon naege geudaeneun misoro dagawa

Geudaeyeo nuneul gamabwayo byeoldeuri heureuneun i bam

I love you you love me ije gobaekhaeyo

Eonjena gyeote with me isseoyo kkumeseo kkaeeojiji anke

Nareul bomyeo malhaejwo kiss me

Credit

Artis: Zion.T

Album: Pinocchio (Original Television Soundtrack)

Tahun: 2015

Genre: Rap, R&B

Songwriter: Dong Woon Song, Rocoberry, Roco