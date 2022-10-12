Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips - Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lips On Lips - Tiffany Young

Take you in, like the air

You're a nice surprise

Like a rose, full in bloom, I romanticize

Only when I'm with you

Colors they show through

Trust I speak the truth

Darling I get weak when you

Put your lips on my lips

When you're touching like this

No, they don't ever lie

And when the feeling is right

You can tell by my eyes

No, these lips they don't lie

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

They go like this

See it through and for you I would take my time

Not a phase, comes in waves

Let me ease your mind

Only one I choose

Ride or die with you

Trust I speak the truth|

Darling I get weak when you

Put your lips on my lips

When you're touching like this

No, they don't ever lie

And when the feeling is right

You can tell by my eyes

No, these lips they don't lie

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

(They go, they go, they go, they go)

These lips on lips, they go like this

They go like this

You got me hooked on one kiss

I put your lips on my lips

When I think of you it's pure bliss

Put your lips on my lips

When you're touching like this

No, they don't ever lie