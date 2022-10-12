Lirik Lagu Lips On Lips - Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take you in, like the air
You're a nice surprise
Like a rose, full in bloom, I romanticize
Only when I'm with you
Colors they show through
Trust I speak the truth
Darling I get weak when you
Put your lips on my lips
When you're touching like this
No, they don't ever lie
And when the feeling is right
You can tell by my eyes
No, these lips they don't lie
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
They go like this
See it through and for you I would take my time
Not a phase, comes in waves
Let me ease your mind
Only one I choose
Ride or die with you
Trust I speak the truth|
Darling I get weak when you
Put your lips on my lips
When you're touching like this
No, they don't ever lie
And when the feeling is right
You can tell by my eyes
No, these lips they don't lie
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
(They go, they go, they go, they go)
These lips on lips, they go like this
They go like this
You got me hooked on one kiss
I put your lips on my lips
When I think of you it's pure bliss
Put your lips on my lips
When you're touching like this
No, they don't ever lie
Artikel Pilihan