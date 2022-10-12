Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone Together - Fall Out Boy
I don't know where you're going
But do you got room for one more troubled soul?
I don't know where I'm going
But I don't think I'm coming home
And I said, "I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead"
This is the road to ruin and we're starting at the end
Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)
We could stay young forever (yeah!)
Scream it from the top of your lungs (yeah!)
Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)
We can stay young forever (yeah!)
We'll stay young, young, young, young, young
Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh
Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh
Cut me off, I lost my track, it's not my fault, I'm a maniac
It's not funny anymore, no it's not
My heart is like a stallion, they love it more when it's broken
Do you wanna feel beautiful, do you wanna, yeah
I'm outside the door, invite me in
So we can go back and play pretend
I'm on deck, I'm up next
Tonight I'm high as a private jet, cause
I don't know where you're going
But do you got room for one more troubled soul?
I don't know where I'm going
But I don't think I'm coming home
And I said, "I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead"
This is the road to ruin and we're starting at the end
Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)
We could stay young forever (yeah!)
Scream it from the top of your lungs (yeah!)
Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)
We can stay young forever (yeah!)
We'll stay young, young, young, young, young
Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh
Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh
My heart is like a stallion, they love it more when it's broken
Do you wanna feel beautiful, do you wanna, yeah
I'm outside the door, invite me in
So we can go back and play pretend
I'm on deck, I'm up next
Tonight I'm high as a private jet, yeah
