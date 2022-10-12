Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alone Together - Fall Out Boy

I don't know where you're going

But do you got room for one more troubled soul?

I don't know where I'm going

But I don't think I'm coming home

And I said, "I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead"

This is the road to ruin and we're starting at the end

Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)

We could stay young forever (yeah!)

Scream it from the top of your lungs (yeah!)

Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)

We can stay young forever (yeah!)

We'll stay young, young, young, young, young

Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh

Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh

Cut me off, I lost my track, it's not my fault, I'm a maniac

It's not funny anymore, no it's not

My heart is like a stallion, they love it more when it's broken

Do you wanna feel beautiful, do you wanna, yeah

I'm outside the door, invite me in

So we can go back and play pretend

I'm on deck, I'm up next

Tonight I'm high as a private jet, cause

I don't know where you're going

But do you got room for one more troubled soul?

I don't know where I'm going

But I don't think I'm coming home

And I said, "I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead"

This is the road to ruin and we're starting at the end

Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)

We could stay young forever (yeah!)

Scream it from the top of your lungs (yeah!)

Say, yeah, (yeah!) let's be alone together (yeah!)

We can stay young forever (yeah!)

We'll stay young, young, young, young, young

Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh

Uh, uh, uh, uh-oh, uh, uh, uh, uh-oh

My heart is like a stallion, they love it more when it's broken

Do you wanna feel beautiful, do you wanna, yeah

I'm outside the door, invite me in

So we can go back and play pretend

I'm on deck, I'm up next

Tonight I'm high as a private jet, yeah