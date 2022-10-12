Lirik Lagu Thnks fr th Mmrs - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik lagu Thnks Fr Th Mmrs yang dipopulerkan band Fall Out Boy.
Lirik lagu Thnks Fr Th Mmrs yang dipopulerkan band Fall Out Boy. /YouTube/FallOutBoyVEVO

Thnks fr th Mmrs - Fall Out Boy

I'm going to make it bend and break
(It sent you to me without wings...) Say a prayer, but let the good times roll
In case God doesn't show
(Let the good times roll, let the good times roll...)
And I want these words to make things right
But it's the wrongs that make the words come to life
"Who does he think he is?" If that's the worst you've got
Better put your fingers back to the keys...

One night and one more time
Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so
Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"
One night, yeah, and one more time
Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories
"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter"

Been looking forward to the future
But my eyesight is going bad
And this crystal ball...
It's always cloudy except for (Except for...)
When you look into the past (Look into the past...)
One night stand...
One night stand off!

One night and one more time
Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so
Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"
One night, yeah, and one more time
Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories
"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh

They say I only think in the form of crunching numbers
In hotel rooms, collecting page six lovers
Get me out of my mind and get you out of those clothes
I'm a liner away from getting you into the mood, whoa

One night and one more time
Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so
Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"
One night and one more time
Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories
"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh-oh
One night and one more time (One more night, one more time)
Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so
Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh
One night and one more time (One more night, one more time)
Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories
(For the memories) "See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh-oh

Artis: Fall Out Boy
Album: Infinity on High
Produser: Babyface
Penulis: Patrick Stump dan Pete Wentz
Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Loverboy - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Loverboy - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu How – Morad  dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How – Morad  dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Holiday - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Puspa – ST12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Puspa – ST12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Closer to Fine – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer to Fine – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peach Pit – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Monyet - Goliath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Monyet - Goliath dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bite My Tongue - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Easy Breezy - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Easy Breezy - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Terpopuler

1

FIFA Minta BRI Liga 1 Hanya Digelar Sabtu dan Minggu Sebelum Pukul 17.00
2

Terlalu Sering Bermain Media Sosial Bisa Memperburuk Kondisi Kesehatan Mental, Simak Penjelasan Psikolog
3

Gulkarmat Berhasil Selamatkan Bayi yang Terjebak Banjir Jakarta Timur
4

Rizky Billar Sudah Ucap Talak Satu kepada Lesti Kejora, Pengacara Akui Dede Tak Terima
5

Aturan Baru Dibuat, Membahayakan Pengemudi Lain di Jalan Raya Bisa Dipenjara Seumur Hidup
6

KJRI Beri Kejelasan terkait WNI yang Jadi Korban Ratusan Peluru Salah Tembak di San Antonio Texas
7

Penembakan Brutal Terjadi di Amerika Serikat, Salah Satu Korban Berstatus WNI
8

Polresta Malang Sampaikan Permohonan Maaf Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Mohon Ampun Kami Kepada-Mu Ya Rabb
9

Pertamina Siap-siap, Vivo Bakal Jual BBM Baru Pesaing Pertalite
10

Rizky Billar Jatuhkan Talak Satu pada Lesti Kejora, Kuasa Hukum Ungkap Awal Penyebab KDRT

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Magelang

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions AC Milan vs Chelsea, Tanding Dini Hari Siaran Langsung Pukul 2.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions AC Milan vs Chelsea, Tanding Dini Hari Siaran Langsung Pukul 2.00 WIB

12 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Cinta Setelah Cinta, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Bestie

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022 : Cinta Setelah Cinta, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Bestie

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Camat Harap Polsubsektor Tana Righu Naik Tipe Jadi Polsek, Ini Kata Kapolres Sumba Barat

Camat Harap Polsubsektor Tana Righu Naik Tipe Jadi Polsek, Ini Kata Kapolres Sumba Barat

12 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Pekan 4 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea, Pekan 4 Liga Champions

12 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Benfica: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lirik Lagu Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK, OST Op Anime Chainsaw Man, dan Link Download MP3 Disini!

Lirik Lagu Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK, OST Op Anime Chainsaw Man, dan Link Download MP3 Disini!

12 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Jelaskan Sejarah Awal Mula Masuknya Islam di Nusantara

Jawaban Soal Jelaskan Sejarah Awal Mula Masuknya Islam di Nusantara

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah Satu Orang

Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah Satu Orang

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Merasa Tak Betah, Mbappe Ingin Segera Tinggalkan PSG

Merasa Tak Betah, Mbappe Ingin Segera Tinggalkan PSG

12 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tulis dan Jelaskan 3 Unsur Penting dalam Sejarah

Kunci Jawaban Soal Tulis dan Jelaskan 3 Unsur Penting dalam Sejarah

12 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR dan Skor Sementara 0-0 Chelsea vs AC Milan: Cek GRATIS Link Live Streaming Disini

HASIL AKHIR dan Skor Sementara 0-0 Chelsea vs AC Milan: Cek GRATIS Link Live Streaming Disini

12 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Indah dan Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Rabu, 12 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Indah dan Menyenangkan

12 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

12 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Jadwal Agenda KPU Hari Ini 12 Oktober 2022...Penyusunan PKPU dan Verifikasi Perbaikan Calon Peserta Pemilu

Jadwal Agenda KPU Hari Ini 12 Oktober 2022...Penyusunan PKPU dan Verifikasi Perbaikan Calon Peserta Pemilu

12 Oktober 2022, 00:28 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari ini 12 Oktober 2022: Anda Cenderung Unggul Dalam Pekerjaan Apapun

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari ini 12 Oktober 2022: Anda Cenderung Unggul Dalam Pekerjaan Apapun

12 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

12 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton UCL

LINK Live Streaming AC Milan vs Chelsea Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton UCL

12 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Anggaran Minim, DKPP Pinjam Gedung Kanwil Kemenkumham Untuk Sidang, Prediksi Banyak Pelanggaran di Pemilu 2024

Anggaran Minim, DKPP Pinjam Gedung Kanwil Kemenkumham Untuk Sidang, Prediksi Banyak Pelanggaran di Pemilu 2024

12 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari ini 12 Oktober 2022: Peluang Baru Akan Datang Kepada Anda Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari ini 12 Oktober 2022: Peluang Baru Akan Datang Kepada Anda Hari Ini

12 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 12 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

12 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Membaca Ayat Saat Sholat Apakah Menggerakkan Mulut atau Diam? Ini Penjelasan Ustadz Abdul Somad

Membaca Ayat Saat Sholat Apakah Menggerakkan Mulut atau Diam? Ini Penjelasan Ustadz Abdul Somad

12 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Indotrends

Aut Boi Nian, Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Aut Boi Nian - Viky Sianipar, Lengkap di dengan Maknanya

Aut Boi Nian, Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Batak Aut Boi Nian - Viky Sianipar, Lengkap di dengan Maknanya

12 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Wali Kota Helmi Hasan Kembali Beri Hadiah Warga Rp 1 Juta Perekam Pembuang Sampah Sembarangan

Wali Kota Helmi Hasan Kembali Beri Hadiah Warga Rp 1 Juta Perekam Pembuang Sampah Sembarangan

12 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB