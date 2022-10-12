Lirik Lagu Thnks fr th Mmrs - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thnks fr th Mmrs - Fall Out Boy

I'm going to make it bend and break

(It sent you to me without wings...) Say a prayer, but let the good times roll

In case God doesn't show

(Let the good times roll, let the good times roll...)

And I want these words to make things right

But it's the wrongs that make the words come to life

"Who does he think he is?" If that's the worst you've got

Better put your fingers back to the keys...

One night and one more time

Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so

Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"

One night, yeah, and one more time

Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories

"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter"

Been looking forward to the future

But my eyesight is going bad

And this crystal ball...

It's always cloudy except for (Except for...)

When you look into the past (Look into the past...)

One night stand...

One night stand off!

One night and one more time

Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so

Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"

One night, yeah, and one more time

Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories

"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh

They say I only think in the form of crunching numbers

In hotel rooms, collecting page six lovers

Get me out of my mind and get you out of those clothes

I'm a liner away from getting you into the mood, whoa

One night and one more time

Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so

Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter"

One night and one more time

Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories

"See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh-oh

One night and one more time (One more night, one more time)

Thanks for the memories, even though they weren't so

Great, "He tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh

One night and one more time (One more night, one more time)

Thanks for the memories, thanks for the memories

(For the memories) "See, he tastes like you, only sweeter," oh-oh-oh-oh

Artis: Fall Out Boy

Album: Infinity on High

Produser: Babyface

Penulis: Patrick Stump dan Pete Wentz

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu