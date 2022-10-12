Lirik Lagu Until it Breaks – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until it Breaks – Linkin Park

It goes a one, two, three

With the hunger of a lion, the strength of a sun

I don't need to sweat it when the competition come

Original style, like an eight of eight drum

So I don't run the track, no, I make the track run

My momma taught me words, my daddy built rockets

I hold 'em both together now, tell me what I got

It's a pretty small weapon, I can shoot it, I can drop it

But learn to respect it 'cause you clearly can't stop it

Like that

It ain't over 'cause the sharks on the left side, the snakes on the right

And anything you do, they wanna get a little bite

It really doesn't matter if you're wrong or if you're right

'Cause once they get their teeth in nothing really fights

And razzle me I do it like I got nothing to lose

And you can run your mouth like you could try to fill my shoes

But steady little soldier, I ain't standing next to you

I can lay it on the ground before you're even in my view

Like that

Give me the strength of the rising sun

Give me the truth of the words unsung

And when the last bells ring, the poor men sing

Bring me to kingdom come

This is something for your people on the block to

Blackout and rock to, give you what you need

Like Papa, who shot ya

Seperate the weak from the obsolete

You're meek, I creep hard on impostors

And switch styles on the dime, quick-witted y'all

Quit tripping, I don't have time for your crying

I grind tough, sucka, make your mind up

Are you in the firing squad or are you in the line-up?

Bang, bang, little monkey man playing

With the big guns only get you slain

I ain't playing, I'm just saying

You ain't got a sliver of a chance

I get ill or I deliver while you quiver in your parents

So shake, shake down, money, here's the break down

You can play the bank, I'ma play the bank take down

And no mistakes now I'm coming to get you

I'm just a Banksy, you're a Brainwash, get the picture?

It's like that

We swim against the rising waves

That crash against the shore

The body bends until it breaks

The early morning sings no more

So rest your head

It's time to sleep

And dream of what's in store

The body bends until it breaks

And sings again no more

'Cause time has torn the flesh away

The early morning sings no more