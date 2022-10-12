Lirik Lagu Nobody Can Save Me - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Can Save Me – Linkin Park
I'm dancing with my demons
I'm hanging off the edge
Storm clouds gather beneath me
Waves break above my head
Headfirst hallucination
I wanna fall wide awake now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing out the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me
Stared into this illusion
For answers yet to come
I chose a false solution
But nobody proved me wrong, no
Headfirst hallucination
I wanna fall wide awake
Watch the ground giving way now
You tell me it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
But nobody can save me now
I'm holding up a light
I'm chasing out the darkness inside
'Cause nobody can save me
Been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here
I've been searching somewhere out there
For what's been missing right here
I wanna fall wide awake now
So tell me: it's alright
Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight
And only I can save me now
