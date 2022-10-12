Lirik Lagu Nobody Can Save Me - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nobody Can Save Me – Linkin Park

I'm dancing with my demons

I'm hanging off the edge

Storm clouds gather beneath me

Waves break above my head

Headfirst hallucination

I wanna fall wide awake now

You tell me it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

But nobody can save me now

I'm holding up a light

I'm chasing out the darkness inside

'Cause nobody can save me

Stared into this illusion

For answers yet to come

I chose a false solution

But nobody proved me wrong, no

Headfirst hallucination

I wanna fall wide awake

Watch the ground giving way now

You tell me it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

But nobody can save me now

I'm holding up a light

I'm chasing out the darkness inside

'Cause nobody can save me

Been searching somewhere out there

For what's been missing right here

I've been searching somewhere out there

For what's been missing right here

I wanna fall wide awake now

So tell me: it's alright

Tell me I'm forgiven, tonight

And only I can save me now