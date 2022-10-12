Lirik Lagu Roads Untraveled – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Roads Untraveled – Linkin Park

Weep not for roads untraveled

Weep not for paths left lone

'Cause beyond every bend is a long blinding end

It's the worst kind of pain I've known

Give up your heart left broken

And let that mistake pass on

'Cause the love that you lost wasn't worth what it cost

And in time you'll be glad it's gone

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

Weep not for roads untraveled

Weep not for sights unseen

May your love never end and if you need a friend,

There's a seat here alongside me

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

Artis: Linkin Park

Album: Living Things

Dirilis: 2012

Produser: Rick Rubin & Mike Shinoda

Fakta di Balik Lagu Roads Untraveled – Linkin Park