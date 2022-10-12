Lirik Lagu Double Take – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Double Take – Dhruv

I could say I never dare

To think about you in that way, but

I would be lyin'

And I pretend I'm happy for you

When you find some dude to take home

But I won't deny that

In the midst of the crowds

In the shapes in the clouds

I don't see nobody but you

In my rose-tinted dreams

Wrinkled silk on my sheets

I don't see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked onto something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

Spend a summer or a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

And I could say I never unzipped

Those blue Levi's inside my head

But that's far from the truth

Don't know what's come over me

It seems like yesterday when I said

"We'll be friends forever"

Constellations of stars

Murals on city walls

I don't see nobody but you

You're my vice, you're my muse

You're a nineteenth floor view

I don't see nobody but you

Boy, you got me hooked onto something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

Spend a summer or a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

Boy, you got me hooked onto something

Who could say that they saw us coming?

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

Spend a summer or a lifetime with me

Let me take you to the place of your dreams

Tell me

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Do you feel the love?

Feel the love

Do you feel the love?