Lirik Lagu E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West dan Fakta di Baliknya

E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West
You're so hypnotizing
Could you be the devil?
Could you be an angel?
Your touch, magnetizing
Feels like I am floating
Leaves my body glowing
They say, be afraid
You're not like the others
Futuristic lover
Different DNA
They don't understand you
You're from a whole 'nother world
A different dimension
You open my eyes
And I'm ready to go
Lead me into the light
Kiss me, ki-ki-kiss me
Infect me with your lovin'
Fill me with your poison
Take me, ta-ta-take me
Wanna be your victim
Ready for abduction
Boy, you're an alien
Your touch, so foreign
It's supernatural
Extraterrestrial
You're so supersonic
Wanna feel your powers
Stun me with your laser
Your kiss is cosmic
Every move is magic
You're from a whole 'nother world
A different dimension
You open my eyes
And I'm ready to go
Lead me into the light
