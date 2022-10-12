Lirik Lagu E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West
Lirik Lagu E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West /YouTube/Katy Perry

E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West

You're so hypnotizing
Could you be the devil?
Could you be an angel?

Your touch, magnetizing
Feels like I am floating
Leaves my body glowing

They say, be afraid
You're not like the others
Futuristic lover
Different DNA
They don't understand you

You're from a whole 'nother world
A different dimension
You open my eyes
And I'm ready to go
Lead me into the light

Kiss me, ki-ki-kiss me
Infect me with your lovin'
Fill me with your poison
Take me, ta-ta-take me
Wanna be your victim
Ready for abduction

Boy, you're an alien
Your touch, so foreign
It's supernatural
Extraterrestrial

You're so supersonic
Wanna feel your powers
Stun me with your laser
Your kiss is cosmic
Every move is magic

You're from a whole 'nother world
A different dimension
You open my eyes
And I'm ready to go
Lead me into the light

Editor: Tita Salsabila

