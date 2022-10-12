Lirik Lagu E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West dan Fakta di Baliknya

E.T. – Katy Perry ft. Kanye West

You're so hypnotizing

Could you be the devil?

Could you be an angel?

Your touch, magnetizing

Feels like I am floating

Leaves my body glowing

They say, be afraid

You're not like the others

Futuristic lover

Different DNA

They don't understand you

You're from a whole 'nother world

A different dimension

You open my eyes

And I'm ready to go

Lead me into the light

Kiss me, ki-ki-kiss me

Infect me with your lovin'

Fill me with your poison

Take me, ta-ta-take me

Wanna be your victim

Ready for abduction

Boy, you're an alien

Your touch, so foreign

It's supernatural

Extraterrestrial

You're so supersonic

Wanna feel your powers

Stun me with your laser

Your kiss is cosmic

Every move is magic

You're from a whole 'nother world

A different dimension

You open my eyes

And I'm ready to go

Lead me into the light