Lirik Lagu Lies Greed Misery – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lies Greed Misery – Linkin Park

I'ma be that nail in your coffin

Sayin' that I soften

I was duckin' down to reload

So you can save your petty explanations

I don't have the patience

Before you even say it I know

You let your pride and your ego

Talk slick to me no

That is not the way I get down

And look at how you lose your composure

Now let me show ya exactly how the breaking point sound

I wanna see you choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

Choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

What is it you want me to tell ya?

I'm not the failure

I would rather live and let be

But you can't make the right kinda threat to

Push me to let you

No, you can't intimidate me

You disrespect me so clearly

Now you better hear me

That is not the way it goes down

You did it to yourself and it's over

Now let me show ya exactly how the breaking point sounds

I wanna see you choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

Choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

I wanna see you choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

Choke on your lies

Swallow up your greed

Suffer all alone in your misery

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself

You did it to yourself