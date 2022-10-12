Lirik Lagu Lies Greed Misery – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lies Greed Misery – Linkin Park
I'ma be that nail in your coffin
Sayin' that I soften
I was duckin' down to reload
So you can save your petty explanations
I don't have the patience
Before you even say it I know
You let your pride and your ego
Talk slick to me no
That is not the way I get down
And look at how you lose your composure
Now let me show ya exactly how the breaking point sound
I wanna see you choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
Choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
What is it you want me to tell ya?
I'm not the failure
I would rather live and let be
But you can't make the right kinda threat to
Push me to let you
No, you can't intimidate me
You disrespect me so clearly
Now you better hear me
That is not the way it goes down
You did it to yourself and it's over
Now let me show ya exactly how the breaking point sounds
I wanna see you choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
Choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
I wanna see you choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
Choke on your lies
Swallow up your greed
Suffer all alone in your misery
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
You did it to yourself
