Lirik Lagu Powerless - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Powerless – Linkin Park
You hid your skeletons when I had shown you mine
You woke the devil that I thought you'd left behind
I saw the evidence, the crimson soaking through
Ten thousand promises, ten thousand ways to lose
And you held it all
But you were careless to let it fall
You held it all
And I was by your side, powerless
I watched you fall apart and chased you to the end
I'm left with emptiness that words cannot defend
You'll never know what I became because of you
Ten thousand promises, ten thousand ways to lose
And you held it all
But you were careless to let it fall
You held it all
And I was by your side, powerless
And you held it all
But you were careless to let it fall
You held it all
And I was by your side, powerless
Powerless
Powerless
Artis: Linkin Park
Album: Living Things
Dirilis: 2012
Produser: Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin
