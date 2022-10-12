Lirik Lagu Powerless - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Powerless – Linkin Park

You hid your skeletons when I had shown you mine

You woke the devil that I thought you'd left behind

I saw the evidence, the crimson soaking through

Ten thousand promises, ten thousand ways to lose

And you held it all

But you were careless to let it fall

You held it all

And I was by your side, powerless

I watched you fall apart and chased you to the end

I'm left with emptiness that words cannot defend

You'll never know what I became because of you

Ten thousand promises, ten thousand ways to lose

And you held it all

But you were careless to let it fall

You held it all

And I was by your side, powerless

And you held it all

But you were careless to let it fall

You held it all

And I was by your side, powerless

Powerless

Powerless

Artis: Linkin Park

Album: Living Things

Dirilis: 2012

Produser: Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin