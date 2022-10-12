Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain
That's what people say, that's what people say
I go on too many dates, but I can't make them stay
At least that's what people say, that's what people say
But I keep cruising
Can't stop, won't stop moving
It's like I got this music in my mind
Saying it's gonna be alright
I never miss a beat, I'm lightning on my feet
And that's what they don't see, that's what they don't see
Players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)
Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
Heartbreakers gonna break
Fakers gonna fake
I'm just gonna shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off
I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off
Credit
Artist: Taylor Swift
Album: 1989
Dirilis: 2014
Pencipta: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lagu Shake It Off milik Taylor Swift terdapat dalam album 1989 yang dirilis pada tahun 2014. Pada lagu ini, diciptakan Taylor untuk para pembenci dirinya dan berisi tentang bagaimana ia memandang dan menjalani tentang kehidupannya
