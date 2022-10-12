Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain

That's what people say, that's what people say

I go on too many dates, but I can't make them stay

At least that's what people say, that's what people say

But I keep cruising

Can't stop, won't stop moving

It's like I got this music in my mind

Saying it's gonna be alright

I never miss a beat, I'm lightning on my feet

And that's what they don't see, that's what they don't see

Players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break

Fakers gonna fake

I'm just gonna shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off

I, I, I, shake it off, I shake it off

Credit

Artist: Taylor Swift

Album: 1989

Dirilis: 2014

Pencipta: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Shake It Off milik Taylor Swift terdapat dalam album 1989 yang dirilis pada tahun 2014. Pada lagu ini, diciptakan Taylor untuk para pembenci dirinya dan berisi tentang bagaimana ia memandang dan menjalani tentang kehidupannya