Lirik Lagu In My Remains - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Remains – Linkin Park

Separate

Sifting through the wreckage

I can't concentrate

Searching for a message

In the fear and pain

Broken down and waiting

For the chance to feel alive

Now in my remains

Are promises that never came

Set the silence free

To wash away the worst of me

Come apart

Falling in the cracks

Of every broken heart

Digging through the wreckage

Of your disregard

Sinking down and waiting

For the chance, to feel alive

Now in my remains

Are promises that never came

Set the silence free

To wash away the worst of me

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Now in my remains

Are promises that never came

Set the silence free

To wash away the worst of me

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Like an army, falling

One by one by one

Artis: Linkin Park

Album: Living Things

Dirilis: 2012

Produser: Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin

