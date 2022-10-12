Lirik lagu Another Cinderalla Story – Selena Gomez, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Another Cinderalla Story – Selena Gomez

[Drew]

Ever tried to reach for something

But it’s someone else’s dream

Every step that you take forward

Takes you right back where you’ve been

And then when you least expect it

And you tried about everything

Somebody hears your opinion

Somebody cares what you see

[Both]

You woke me up

No longer tired

[Drew]

With you I feel inspired

You help me find my fire

You’re the new classic

You’re the new PYT

Stands for “paid, young

Taking on the world from the driver’s seat”

You look so classic, fantastic

When you own that floor

Bring the beat back once more

Let me see you do that

Tryin’ to do it right

Ain’t no rehearsal, it’s your life

And you’re doing this crazy dance

‘Cause you’re making these crazy plans

[Selena]

It’s just a dance, not a test

You put in work to be the best

It’s a classic take on a brand new game

[Both]

Before the needle drops, they’re gonna know your name

[Drew]

When it gets old don’t lose the love

[Both]

You’re cold I’ll warm you up (you up)

[Drew]

Your fire’s hot enough, enough, enough, enough, enough

[Both]

You’re the new classic

You’re the new PYT

Stands for “paid, young, and trying everything

Just to touch your dreams”

You look so classic, fantastic

And when you own that floor

Bring the beat back once more

(bring it back once more)

Let me see you do that