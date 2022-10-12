Lirik lagu Another Cinderalla Story – Selena Gomez, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Another Cinderalla Story – Selena Gomez
[Drew]
Ever tried to reach for something
But it’s someone else’s dream
Every step that you take forward
Takes you right back where you’ve been
And then when you least expect it
And you tried about everything
Somebody hears your opinion
Somebody cares what you see
[Both]
You woke me up
No longer tired
[Drew]
With you I feel inspired
You help me find my fire
You’re the new classic
You’re the new PYT
Stands for “paid, young
Taking on the world from the driver’s seat”
You look so classic, fantastic
When you own that floor
Bring the beat back once more
Let me see you do that
Tryin’ to do it right
Ain’t no rehearsal, it’s your life
And you’re doing this crazy dance
‘Cause you’re making these crazy plans
[Selena]
It’s just a dance, not a test
You put in work to be the best
It’s a classic take on a brand new game
[Both]
Before the needle drops, they’re gonna know your name
[Drew]
When it gets old don’t lose the love
[Both]
You’re cold I’ll warm you up (you up)
[Drew]
Your fire’s hot enough, enough, enough, enough, enough
[Both]
You’re the new classic
You’re the new PYT
Stands for “paid, young, and trying everything
Just to touch your dreams”
You look so classic, fantastic
And when you own that floor
Bring the beat back once more
(bring it back once more)
Let me see you do that
