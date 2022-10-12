Lirik Lagu Cut You Off - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everyone's got a limit, really saw my life with you in it
'Til you walked right out (walked right out)
Only now when I look back, got me picking up on the red flags
Turn 'em all white now (all white now)
'Cause you don't wanna listen, you got me so triggered
Can't be mad about it when you handed me the scissors (oh)
Everyone's got a limit, really pushed me there, now I've hit it
But I cut you out (cut you out)
Someone tell me how
How did we get here?
It used to be so good
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart
If I can't protect my energy, I gotta cut you off
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off
Don't think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener?
Are you happy now? (Are you happy now?)
I know you think you're all that, it'll be so sweet when you crawl back
But it's too late now (too late now)
'Cause you don't wanna listen, you got me so triggered
Can't be mad about it when you handed me the scissors
Someone tell me how
How did we get here? It used to be so good (it used to be so good)
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart
If I can't protect my energy, I gotta cut you off (off)
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off
I'ma, I'ma cut you off
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut
Someone tell me how
How did we get here? Used to be so good
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart
If I can't protect my energy, I've gotta do what's best for me
I think I'm finally ready
To cut you off
Sing sing
