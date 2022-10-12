Lirik Lagu Cut You Off - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cut You Off - Little Mix

Everyone's got a limit, really saw my life with you in it

'Til you walked right out (walked right out)

Only now when I look back, got me picking up on the red flags

Turn 'em all white now (all white now)

'Cause you don't wanna listen, you got me so triggered

Can't be mad about it when you handed me the scissors (oh)

Everyone's got a limit, really pushed me there, now I've hit it

But I cut you out (cut you out)

Someone tell me how

How did we get here?

It used to be so good

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart

If I can't protect my energy, I gotta cut you off

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off

Don't think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener?

Are you happy now? (Are you happy now?)

I know you think you're all that, it'll be so sweet when you crawl back

But it's too late now (too late now)

'Cause you don't wanna listen, you got me so triggered

Can't be mad about it when you handed me the scissors

Someone tell me how

How did we get here? It used to be so good (it used to be so good)

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart

If I can't protect my energy, I gotta cut you off (off)

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut-cut you off

I'ma, I'ma cut you off

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma cut

Someone tell me how

How did we get here? Used to be so good

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there'll be tears, but it's worth a broken heart

If I can't protect my energy, I've gotta do what's best for me

I think I'm finally ready

To cut you off

