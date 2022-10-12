Lirik Closure - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feel small again
Same old story
Don't you call again
I'm not sorry
I am better off without you
I am better off without you
I give up trying
At least for today
Lying is lying
It's never okay
Bend it all you want
Hide it all you can
I give up trying
I give up trying
I am better off without you
I am better off without you
I'm so angry towards you
I'll take time again
War on worry
Don't you call again
I'm not sorry
I am better off without you
I am better off alone
I give up trying
At least for today
Lying is lying
It's never okay
Bend it all you want
Hide it all you can
I give up trying
And though I'll be sad
Lying's still lying
And I'll settle with that
Bend it all you want
Hide it all you can
I give up trying
I give up trying
I give up trying for you
I give up trying
I give up trying
At least for today
Lying's still lying
I'll make it okay
Bend it all you want
And hide it all you can
But I give up fighting for you
I'm trying
