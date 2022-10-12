Lirik Closure - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Closure - Pamungkas

Feel small again

Same old story

Don't you call again

I'm not sorry

I am better off without you

I am better off without you

I give up trying

At least for today

Lying is lying

It's never okay

Bend it all you want

Hide it all you can

I give up trying

I give up trying

I am better off without you

I am better off without you

I'm so angry towards you

I'll take time again

War on worry

Don't you call again

I'm not sorry

I am better off without you

I am better off alone

I give up trying

At least for today

Lying is lying

It's never okay

Bend it all you want

Hide it all you can

I give up trying

And though I'll be sad

Lying's still lying

And I'll settle with that

Bend it all you want

Hide it all you can

I give up trying

I give up trying

I give up trying for you

I give up trying

I give up trying

At least for today

Lying's still lying

I'll make it okay

Bend it all you want

And hide it all you can

But I give up fighting for you

I'm trying