Lirik Lagu Gold - Kiiara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gold - Kiiara

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Gold up in my, gold up in my teeth

(Gold up, gold up in my teeth)

Don't care what you say to me, I'ma bite your feelings out

(Gold up in my teeth)

I missed you in the basement

(Gold up in my teeth)

But your brother was a good substitute for you

And if you love me, love me, but you never let me go

When the roof was on fire, you never let me know

Say you're sorry honey, but you never really show

And I could leave the party without ever letting you know

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Without ever letting you know

Gold up in my, gold up in my teeth

(Gold up, gold up in my teeth)

Tastes like money when I speak

(Gold up, gold up in my teeth)

And I missed you in the basement

(Yeah, gold up in my teeth)

Bodies on the pavement

(Oh, gold up in my teeth)

And if you love me, love me, but you never let me go

And the roof was on fire, you never let me know

Say you're sorry honey, but you never really show

And I could leave the party without ever letting you know

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me

Without ever letting you know

Roof was fallin', let me, love me, fallin', I just know

Without ever letting you know

Gold up in my, gold up in my teeth

(Gold up, gold up in my teeth)

Taste like money when I speak

(Gold up, gold up in my teeth)

And I missed you in the basement

(Yeah, gold up in my teeth)

Bodies on the pavement (Oh)

And if you love me, love me, but you never let me go

When the roof was on fire, you never let me know

Say you're sorry honey, but you never really show

And I could leave the party without ever letting you know

Without ever letting you know