Lirik Lagu Birds - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Birds - Imagine Dragons

Two hearts, one valve

Pumpin' the blood, we were the flood

We were the body and

Two lives, one life

Stickin' it out, lettin' you down

Makin' it right

Seasons, they will change

Life will make you grow

Dreams will make you cry, cry, cry

Everything is temporary

Everything will slide

Love will never die, die, die

I know that, ooh, birds fly in different directions

Ooh, I hope to see you again

Sunsets, sunrises

Livin' the dream, watchin' the leaves

Changin' the seasons

Some nights I think of you

Relivin' the past, wishin' it'd last

Wishin' and dreamin'

Seasons, they will change

Life will make you grow

Death can make you hard, hard, hard

Everything is temporary

Everything will slide

Love will never die, die, die

I know that, ooh, birds fly in different directions

Ooh, I hope to see you again

Ooh, birds fly in different direction

Ooh, so fly high, so fly high

When the moon is lookin' down

Shinin' light upon your ground

I'm flyin' up to let you see

That the shadow cast is me

I know that, ooh, birds fly in different directions

Ooh, I hope to see you again

Ooh, birds fly in different directions

Ooh, so fly high, so fly high

Ooh, so fly high, so fly high

Ooh, so fly high, so fly high

