Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith

He could be a sinner, or a gentleman

He could be a preacher when your soul is damned

He could be a lawyer on a witness stand

But he'll never love you like I can, can

He could be a stranger you gave a second glance

He could be a trophy of a one night stand

He could have your humour, but I don't understand

'Cause he'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can

A chance encounter of circumstance

Maybe he's a mantra, keeps your mind entranced

He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

We both have demons, that we can't stand

I love your demons, like devils can

If you're self-seeking, an honest man

Then stop deceiving

Lord, please

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

There may be lovers who hold out their hands

But they'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

