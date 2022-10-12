Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like I Can – Sam Smith
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand
But he'll never love you like I can, can
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
He could be a trophy of a one night stand
He could have your humour, but I don't understand
'Cause he'll never love you like I can, can, can
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can
A chance encounter of circumstance
Maybe he's a mantra, keeps your mind entranced
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
He'll never love you like I can, can, can
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
We both have demons, that we can't stand
I love your demons, like devils can
If you're self-seeking, an honest man
Then stop deceiving
Lord, please
Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
There may be lovers who hold out their hands
But they'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Credit:
Artikel Pilihan