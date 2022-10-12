Lirik Lagu How I Go - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

How I Go - Yellowcard

I could tell you the wildest of tales

My friend the giant and traveling sales

Tell you all the times that I failed

The years all behind me

The stories exhaled

And I'm drying out

Crying out

This isn't how I go

I could tell you of a man not so tall

Who said life's a circus and so we are small

Tell you of a girl that I saw

I froze in the moment and she changed it all

And I'm drying out

Crying out

This isn't how I go

Hurry now

Lay me down

And let these waters flow

Flow

Son I am not everything you thought that I would be

But every story I have told is part of me

And you keep the air in my lungs

Floating along as a melody comes

And my heart beats like timpani drums

Keeping the time while a symphony strums

And I'm drying out

Crying out

This isn't how I go

Hurry now

Lay me down

And let these waters flow

Flow

Let it flow

Let it flow

Son I am not everything you thought that I would be

But every story I have told is part of me

Son I leave you now but you have so much more to do

And every story I have told is part of you

Credit

Artis: Yellowcard

Album: Lights and Sounds

Rilis: 2006

Genre: Pop Punk

Penulis Lagu: Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Peter Mosely, Longineau Parsons

Fakta di Balik Lagu