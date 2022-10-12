Lirik Lagu How I Go - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

How I Go - Yellowcard
I could tell you the wildest of tales
My friend the giant and traveling sales
Tell you all the times that I failed
The years all behind me
The stories exhaled
And I'm drying out
Crying out
This isn't how I go
I could tell you of a man not so tall
Who said life's a circus and so we are small
Tell you of a girl that I saw
I froze in the moment and she changed it all
And I'm drying out
Crying out
This isn't how I go
Hurry now
Lay me down
And let these waters flow
Flow
Son I am not everything you thought that I would be
But every story I have told is part of me
And you keep the air in my lungs
Floating along as a melody comes
And my heart beats like timpani drums
Keeping the time while a symphony strums
And I'm drying out
Crying out
This isn't how I go
Hurry now
Lay me down
And let these waters flow
Flow
Let it flow
Let it flow
Son I am not everything you thought that I would be
But every story I have told is part of me
Son I leave you now but you have so much more to do
And every story I have told is part of you
Credit
Artis: Yellowcard
Album: Lights and Sounds
Rilis: 2006
Genre: Pop Punk
Penulis Lagu: Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Peter Mosely, Longineau Parsons
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Artikel Pilihan