Lirik Lagu Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Mouth of the River yang dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons.
Berikut adalah lirik lagu Mouth of the River yang dinyanyikan oleh Imagine Dragons.

Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons

On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
Oh the mouth of the river

I want to live a life like that
Live the life of the faithful one
Wanna bow to the floor
With everybody else want to be someone
I want to make some love
I don't want no enemies
It's the curse of a man
Always living life, living live, living just to please

On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river

Oh I'm alkaline
I'm always keeping the bases
I'm overboard
I'm self-destructive and self-important
And I'm anxious
Oh I'm self-assured
I'm nervous and I'm pacing, oh I'm pacing

On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river

And I am going under
Oh I am going under
I am going under
Oh I am going under
I am going under
Oh I

On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

