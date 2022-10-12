Lirik Lagu Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons
On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
Oh the mouth of the river
I want to live a life like that
Live the life of the faithful one
Wanna bow to the floor
With everybody else want to be someone
I want to make some love
I don't want no enemies
It's the curse of a man
Always living life, living live, living just to please
On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river
Oh I'm alkaline
I'm always keeping the bases
I'm overboard
I'm self-destructive and self-important
And I'm anxious
Oh I'm self-assured
I'm nervous and I'm pacing, oh I'm pacing
On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
And I am going under
Oh I am going under
I am going under
Oh I am going under
I am going under
Oh I
On the mouth of the river
And the wrath of the giver
With the hands of a sinner
On the mouth of the river (woah)
On the mouth of the river (woah)
And the wrath of the giver (woah)
With the hands of a sinner (woah)
On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
On the mouth of the river
