Lirik Lagu Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mouth of the River - Imagine Dragons

On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river

Oh the mouth of the river

I want to live a life like that

Live the life of the faithful one

Wanna bow to the floor

With everybody else want to be someone

I want to make some love

I don't want no enemies

It's the curse of a man

Always living life, living live, living just to please

On the mouth of the river

And the wrath of the giver

With the hands of a sinner

On the mouth of the river (woah)

On the mouth of the river (woah)

And the wrath of the giver (woah)

With the hands of a sinner (woah)

On the mouth of the river

Oh I'm alkaline

I'm always keeping the bases

I'm overboard

I'm self-destructive and self-important

And I'm anxious

Oh I'm self-assured

I'm nervous and I'm pacing, oh I'm pacing

On the mouth of the river

And the wrath of the giver

With the hands of a sinner

On the mouth of the river (woah)

On the mouth of the river (woah)

And the wrath of the giver (woah)

With the hands of a sinner (woah)

On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river

And I am going under

Oh I am going under

I am going under

Oh I am going under

I am going under

Oh I

On the mouth of the river

And the wrath of the giver

With the hands of a sinner

On the mouth of the river (woah)

On the mouth of the river (woah)

And the wrath of the giver (woah)

With the hands of a sinner (woah)

On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river

On the mouth of the river