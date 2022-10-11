Lirik Lagu Wherever I Go - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wherever I Go - OneRepublic

I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth

Wherever I go there's a shadow of you

I know I could try looking for something new

But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

Some people lie but they're looking for magic

Others are quietly going insane

I feel alive when I'm close to the madness

No easy love could ever make me feel the same

I know I could lie, but I won't lie to you

Wherever I go, you're the ghost in the room

I don't even try looking for something new

'Cause wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

Some people try but they can't find the magic

Others get down on their knees and they pray

I come alive when I'm close to the madness

No easy love could ever make me feel the same

Make me feel the same

Make me feel the same, same, same

I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth

Wherever I go there's a shadow of you

I know I could try looking for something new

But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you, you

Some people pray to their God for some magic

'Cause no easy love could ever make them feel the same

No easy love could ever make me feel the same

Make me feel the same, same, same

I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth

Wherever I go there's a shadow of you

I know I could try looking for something new

But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

You think it's a lie when I'm telling the truth

Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you

Looking for you, looking for you