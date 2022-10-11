Lirik Lagu Wherever I Go - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth
Wherever I go there's a shadow of you
I know I could try looking for something new
But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
Some people lie but they're looking for magic
Others are quietly going insane
I feel alive when I'm close to the madness
No easy love could ever make me feel the same
I know I could lie, but I won't lie to you
Wherever I go, you're the ghost in the room
I don't even try looking for something new
'Cause wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
Some people try but they can't find the magic
Others get down on their knees and they pray
I come alive when I'm close to the madness
No easy love could ever make me feel the same
Make me feel the same
Make me feel the same, same, same
I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth
Wherever I go there's a shadow of you
I know I could try looking for something new
But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you, you
Some people pray to their God for some magic
'Cause no easy love could ever make them feel the same
No easy love could ever make me feel the same
Make me feel the same, same, same
I know I could lie but I'm telling the truth
Wherever I go there's a shadow of you
I know I could try looking for something new
But wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
You think it's a lie when I'm telling the truth
Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
Wherever I go, I'll be looking for you
Looking for you, looking for you
Artikel Pilihan