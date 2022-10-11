Lirik Lagu Erase - Omar Apollo dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't mind, my head's in the sky
Thinkin' of you, oh, feelin' for you, oh oh
It's cold right now, I miss you for life
It's not going away, I thought I'd be okay, yeah
I still think about the time
The time I spent just tryna grow with you
Baby, I was out of line
But you weren't there, you weren't there
And oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying
I can't erase your picture from my head
Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)
I can't erase your picture from my head
I wish you weren't feeling so sad
I feel what you do, oh, I got that from you, oh oh
I shouldn't be so bothered by you
I'd probably be okay, if you just went away, yeah
I still think about the time
The time I spent just tryna grow with you
Baby, I was out of line
But you weren't there, you weren't there
Oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying
I can't erase your picture from my head
Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)
I can't erase your picture from my head
I've been, I've been so guilty baby
I'm thinking about myself and I
What you, what you gon' feel me lately
I feel like I'm going out my way for you
Oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying
I can't erase your picture from my head
Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)
I can't erase your picture from my head
