Lirik Lagu Erase - Omar Apollo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Erase - Omar Apollo

I don't mind, my head's in the sky

Thinkin' of you, oh, feelin' for you, oh oh

It's cold right now, I miss you for life

It's not going away, I thought I'd be okay, yeah

I still think about the time

The time I spent just tryna grow with you

Baby, I was out of line

But you weren't there, you weren't there

And oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying

I can't erase your picture from my head

Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)

I can't erase your picture from my head

I wish you weren't feeling so sad

I feel what you do, oh, I got that from you, oh oh

I shouldn't be so bothered by you

I'd probably be okay, if you just went away, yeah

I still think about the time

The time I spent just tryna grow with you

Baby, I was out of line

But you weren't there, you weren't there

Oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying

I can't erase your picture from my head

Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)

I can't erase your picture from my head

I've been, I've been so guilty baby

I'm thinking about myself and I

What you, what you gon' feel me lately

I feel like I'm going out my way for you

Oh baby, and oh baby, I'm trying

I can't erase your picture from my head

Oh, maybe you took over my mind (you're fine)

I can't erase your picture from my head