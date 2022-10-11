Lirik Lagu You Were Good to Me – Jeremy Zucker ft Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Were Good to Me – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler)
Lyin' isn't better than silence
Floatin', but I feel like I'm dyin'
Still, no matter where I go
At the end of every road
You were good to me
You were good to me, yeah
I know it's easier to run
After everything I've done
You were good to me
You were good to me
You were good to me
You were good to me
Leavin' isn't better than tryin'
Growin', but I'm just growin' tired
Now I'm worried for my soul
And I'm still scared of growin' old
You were good to me
You were good to me, yeah
And I'm so used to letting go
But I don't wanna be alone
You were good to me
You were good to me, yeah, oh
God only knows where our fears go
Hearts I've broke, now my tears flow
You'll see that I'm sorry
'Cause you were good to me
You were good to me
And now I'm closin' every door
'Cause I'm sick of wantin' more
You were good to me
You were good to me, yeah
Swear I'm different than before
I won't hurt you anymore
'Cause you were good to me
