Lirik Lagu You Were Good to Me – Jeremy Zucker ft Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Were Good to Me – Jeremy Zucker (ft. Chelsea Cutler)

Lyin' isn't better than silence

Floatin', but I feel like I'm dyin'

Still, no matter where I go

At the end of every road

You were good to me

You were good to me, yeah

I know it's easier to run

After everything I've done

You were good to me

You were good to me

You were good to me

You were good to me

Leavin' isn't better than tryin'

Growin', but I'm just growin' tired

Now I'm worried for my soul

And I'm still scared of growin' old

You were good to me

You were good to me, yeah

And I'm so used to letting go

But I don't wanna be alone

You were good to me

You were good to me, yeah, oh

God only knows where our fears go

Hearts I've broke, now my tears flow

You'll see that I'm sorry

'Cause you were good to me

You were good to me

And now I'm closin' every door

'Cause I'm sick of wantin' more

You were good to me

You were good to me, yeah

Swear I'm different than before

I won't hurt you anymore

'Cause you were good to me

