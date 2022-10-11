Lirik Power - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Painted to pure perfection
We had a real connection
Bodies, aching, overtaking
You kept me at a distance
Not asking any question
Fingers, pressing, learning lessons
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud
All I hear is static
I'm not a material girl
Everything in your world just feels like plastic
Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down
You just want the power
You're not really down for love
You just want the power
(The power)
No, I'm not chasing paper
And I'm not faking neither
Take me higher or this will expire
Your self-obsession's boring
Sorry if I'm ignoring
Mindless actions, lead to destruction
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud
All I hear is static
I'm not a material girl
Everything in your world just feels like plastic
Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down
You just want the power
You're not really down for love
You just want the power
(The power)
Everything you do is so cruel (Power)
Taking me for a fool (Power)
Making me need a new fix
Making me worship you
Everything you do is so cruel (Power)
Taking me for a fool
Making me need a new fix
Making me worship you
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud
All I hear is static
I'm not a material girl
Everything in your world just feel like plastic
Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down
You just want the power
You're not really down for love
You just want the power
(The power)
