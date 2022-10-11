Lirik Power - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Power - Ellie Goulding

Painted to pure perfection

We had a real connection

Bodies, aching, overtaking

You kept me at a distance

Not asking any question

Fingers, pressing, learning lessons

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud

All I hear is static

I'm not a material girl

Everything in your world just feels like plastic

Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down

You just want the power

You're not really down for love

You just want the power

(The power)

No, I'm not chasing paper

And I'm not faking neither

Take me higher or this will expire

Your self-obsession's boring

Sorry if I'm ignoring

Mindless actions, lead to destruction

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud

All I hear is static

I'm not a material girl

Everything in your world just feels like plastic

Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down

You just want the power

You're not really down for love

You just want the power

(The power)

Everything you do is so cruel (Power)

Taking me for a fool (Power)

Making me need a new fix

Making me worship you

Everything you do is so cruel (Power)

Taking me for a fool

Making me need a new fix

Making me worship you

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud

All I hear is static

I'm not a material girl

Everything in your world just feel like plastic

Wearing your crown, it's pulling me down

You just want the power

You're not really down for love

You just want the power

(The power)