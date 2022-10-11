Lirik Lagu Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding

It's the strangest feeling

Feeling this way for you

There's something in the way you move

Something in the way you move

With you, I'm never healing

It's heartache through

and through

There's something in the way you move

I don't know what it is you do

Not one bone in your body good enough for me

But this heart is open, bloodstain on my sleeve

When our eyes meet, I can only see the end

But tonight I'm here, yours again

But tonight I'm gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill it, what you waiting for?

Something in the way you move

There's something in the way you do it

Something in the way you move, oh-oh

There's something in the way you move

Something in the way you do it

Something in the way you move, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

There's an evil night air

The stars don't shine tonight (night)

There's something in the way you do

There's something in the way you

Push me closer, further

Break me just enough

Your lies always seem so true

There's nothing left for me to lose