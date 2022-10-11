Lirik Lagu Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding
It's the strangest feeling
Feeling this way for you
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you move
With you, I'm never healing
It's heartache through
and through
There's something in the way you move
I don't know what it is you do
Not one bone in your body good enough for me
But this heart is open, bloodstain on my sleeve
When our eyes meet, I can only see the end
But tonight I'm here, yours again
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill it, what you waiting for?
Something in the way you move
There's something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you do it
Something in the way you move, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
There's an evil night air
The stars don't shine tonight (night)
There's something in the way you do
There's something in the way you
Push me closer, further
Break me just enough
Your lies always seem so true
There's nothing left for me to lose
Artikel Pilihan