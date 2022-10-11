Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd
Young Metro, Young Metro, Young Metro, sheesh
Uh, ayy
Young Metro, Young Metro
Never need a bitch, I'm what a bitch need (bitch need)
Tryna find the one that can fix me
I've been dodging death in the six-speed
Amphetamine got my stummy feelin' sickly
Yeah, I want it all now
I've been runnin' through the pussy, need a dog pound
Hundred models gettin' faded in the compound
Tryna love me but they never get a pulse down
'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless (heartless)
Said I'm heartless
So much pussy, it be fallin' out the pocket
Metro Boomin turn this ho into a moshpit
Tesla pill got me flyin' like a cockpit
Yeah, I gotta watch it
Call me up, turn that pussy to a faucet
Duffel bags full of drugs and a rocket
Stix drunk but he never miss a target
Photoshoots, I'm a star now (I'm a star)
I'm talking Time, Rolling Stone and Bazaar now (Bazaar)
Sellin' dreams to these girls with they guard down (what?)
Seven years I been swimmin' with the sharks now
'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
I lost my heart and my mind
I try to always do right
I thought I lost you this time
You just came back in my life
You never gave up on me (why don't you?)
I'll never know what you see (why won't you?)
I don't do well when alone (oh, yeah)
You hear it clear in my tone
'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Credits
Artikel Pilihan