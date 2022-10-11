Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/spoiu23

Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd

Young Metro, Young Metro, Young Metro, sheesh
Uh, ayy
Young Metro, Young Metro

Never need a bitch, I'm what a bitch need (bitch need)
Tryna find the one that can fix me
I've been dodging death in the six-speed
Amphetamine got my stummy feelin' sickly
Yeah, I want it all now
I've been runnin' through the pussy, need a dog pound
Hundred models gettin' faded in the compound
Tryna love me but they never get a pulse down

'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless (heartless)

Said I'm heartless
So much pussy, it be fallin' out the pocket
Metro Boomin turn this ho into a moshpit
Tesla pill got me flyin' like a cockpit
Yeah, I gotta watch it
Call me up, turn that pussy to a faucet
Duffel bags full of drugs and a rocket
Stix drunk but he never miss a target
Photoshoots, I'm a star now (I'm a star)
I'm talking Time, Rolling Stone and Bazaar now (Bazaar)
Sellin' dreams to these girls with they guard down (what?)
Seven years I been swimmin' with the sharks now

'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

I lost my heart and my mind
I try to always do right
I thought I lost you this time
You just came back in my life
You never gave up on me (why don't you?)
I'll never know what you see (why won't you?)
I don't do well when alone (oh, yeah)
You hear it clear in my tone

'Cause I'm heartless
And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless
All this money and this pain got me heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless
Said I'm heartless
Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless
Never be a wedding plan for the heartless
Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5 serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5 serta Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jauh Mimpiku - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jauh Mimpiku - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Selimut Tetangga - Repvblik dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Lirik Lagu Selimut Tetangga - Repvblik dan Fakta Dibaliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tukar Jiwa - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tukar Jiwa - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bang Toyib Kawin Lagi - Zaskia Gotik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bang Toyib Kawin Lagi - Zaskia Gotik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Makan Bang – Young Lex ft Awkarin, Mack’G, John Hammond, Oka Mahendra Putra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Makan Bang – Young Lex ft Awkarin, Mack’G, John Hammond, Oka Mahendra Putra dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Raja Terakhir – Young Lex dan Fakta dibaliknya

Lirik Lagu Raja Terakhir – Young Lex dan Fakta dibaliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih - Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih - Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Walau Habis Terang – Noah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walau Habis Terang – Noah dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Menhan Jerman Desak NATO Bertindak, Sebut Vladimir Putin Mengidap ‘Delusi Keagungan’
2

Trump Tentang Konflik Rusia-Ukraina: Segera Akhiri Konflik Atau Kita Akan Berakhir Pada Perang Dunia 3!
3

Bintang Emon Sindir Soal Mental Pejabat, Netizen: Gue Takut Lu Ilang Tang
4

Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Jokowi Bocorkan Rencana FIFA Selanjutnya
5

Lirih Wendy Walters Bicara Alasan Kenapa Reza Arap Selingkuh hingga Bulat Bercerai
6

TGIPF Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Stadion Tidak Layak Gelar Pertandingan Berisiko Tinggi

7

5 Penyebab Rasa Lelah Tidak Mau Hilang Meskipun Sudah Tidur
8

Prediksi Arsenal vs Liverpool di Pekan ke-10 Liga Inggris, Dilengkapi Prakiraan Skor dan Susunan Pemain
9

Suporter yang Rusuh di Luar Stadion Kanjuruhan Akan Segera Ditindak, Polri: Sebaiknya Serahkan Diri
10

Viral Petani Berdoa Dituntun Teknologi Canggih, Netizen: Ente Kadang-kadang Ente

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mata Bangka

Laris Manis! Ini Harga Mobil Listrik Wuling Air Ev Oktober 2022, Hematnya Setara 1 Km Cukup Rp150 Saja

Laris Manis! Ini Harga Mobil Listrik Wuling Air Ev Oktober 2022, Hematnya Setara 1 Km Cukup Rp150 Saja

11 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sering Maksiat! Gus Baha: Tidak Akan dilaknat Asal Tetap Lakukan Ini

Sering Maksiat! Gus Baha: Tidak Akan dilaknat Asal Tetap Lakukan Ini

11 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 11 Oktober 2022, Catat Jam Tayang Baru Love Story, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Liga Champions

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 11 Oktober 2022, Catat Jam Tayang Baru Love Story, Cinta 2 Pilihan, Liga Champions

11 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 20? Simak Penjelasan dalam Primbon Jawa

Apa Arti Weton Jodoh Ketemu 20? Simak Penjelasan dalam Primbon Jawa

11 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Drunken Master, Suara Hati Istri Premier, D’Academy

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Drunken Master, Suara Hati Istri Premier, D’Academy

11 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Eksplorasi Lebih Menarik Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Eksplorasi Lebih Menarik Hari Ini

11 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City di Liga Champions UEFA, 11 Oktober 2022

Prediksi FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City di Liga Champions UEFA, 11 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap dan Review House of the Dragon Episode 8: Perjamuan Terakhir Sebelum Semuanya Hancur

Rekap dan Review House of the Dragon Episode 8: Perjamuan Terakhir Sebelum Semuanya Hancur

11 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Kabar Banten

7 Manfaat Membaca Basmalah, Salah Satunya Membuat Dagangan Laris Manis

7 Manfaat Membaca Basmalah, Salah Satunya Membuat Dagangan Laris Manis

11 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Taurus yang Ulet Boleh Juga, kok!

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Taurus yang Ulet Boleh Juga, kok!

11 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Media Blora

Not Pianika dan Lirik Lagu Satru 2 yang Dinyanyikan Denny Caknan, Memudahkan dalam Bermain Piano bagi Pemula

Not Pianika dan Lirik Lagu Satru 2 yang Dinyanyikan Denny Caknan, Memudahkan dalam Bermain Piano bagi Pemula

11 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Ada Kisah Nyata, Panggilan, Live TOP 24 D'Academy 5

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Ada Kisah Nyata, Panggilan, Live TOP 24 D'Academy 5

11 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Manado Hits

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 11 Oktober 2022: Manusia Hidup Sempurna Dari Firman Tuhan

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 11 Oktober 2022: Manusia Hidup Sempurna Dari Firman Tuhan

11 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Portal Sulut

Primbon Jawa Sebut 7 Weton Akan Kaya Lewat Chating, Punya Bakat Bisnis Online

Primbon Jawa Sebut 7 Weton Akan Kaya Lewat Chating, Punya Bakat Bisnis Online

11 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Karawang Post

Pratinjau dan Waktu Rilis Bad Prosecutor Episode 3

Pratinjau dan Waktu Rilis Bad Prosecutor Episode 3

11 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Kabar Priangan

5 Tempat Prewedding di Cimahi yang Bisa Anda Pilih Saat Foto Bareng Calon Pengantin, Berikut Destinasinya!

5 Tempat Prewedding di Cimahi yang Bisa Anda Pilih Saat Foto Bareng Calon Pengantin, Berikut Destinasinya!

11 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lobow, Kau Cantik Hari Ini dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lobow, Kau Cantik Hari Ini dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

11 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Dear Sagitarius yang Baik Hati ...

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Dear Sagitarius yang Baik Hati ...

11 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

11 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pasutri Jangan Membayangkan Hal Ini Ketika Hubungan Intim, Bisa Jadi Zina Kata Ustadz Abdul Somad

Pasutri Jangan Membayangkan Hal Ini Ketika Hubungan Intim, Bisa Jadi Zina Kata Ustadz Abdul Somad

11 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Media Pakuan

Masuk Tanpa Izin ke Tempat Pembunuhan Massal di Pusat Penitipan Anak Thailand , 2 Wartawan CNN Diinterogasi

Masuk Tanpa Izin ke Tempat Pembunuhan Massal di Pusat Penitipan Anak Thailand , 2 Wartawan CNN Diinterogasi

11 Oktober 2022, 00:26 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022  serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022  serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

11 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022  dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022  dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

11 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB