Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartless - The Weeknd

Young Metro, Young Metro, Young Metro, sheesh

Uh, ayy

Young Metro, Young Metro

Never need a bitch, I'm what a bitch need (bitch need)

Tryna find the one that can fix me

I've been dodging death in the six-speed

Amphetamine got my stummy feelin' sickly

Yeah, I want it all now

I've been runnin' through the pussy, need a dog pound

Hundred models gettin' faded in the compound

Tryna love me but they never get a pulse down

'Cause I'm heartless

And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless

All this money and this pain got me heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

Said I'm heartless

Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless

Never be a wedding plan for the heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless (heartless)

Said I'm heartless

So much pussy, it be fallin' out the pocket

Metro Boomin turn this ho into a moshpit

Tesla pill got me flyin' like a cockpit

Yeah, I gotta watch it

Call me up, turn that pussy to a faucet

Duffel bags full of drugs and a rocket

Stix drunk but he never miss a target

Photoshoots, I'm a star now (I'm a star)

I'm talking Time, Rolling Stone and Bazaar now (Bazaar)

Sellin' dreams to these girls with they guard down (what?)

Seven years I been swimmin' with the sharks now

'Cause I'm heartless

And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless

All this money and this pain got me heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

Said I'm heartless

Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless

Never be a wedding plan for the heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

I lost my heart and my mind

I try to always do right

I thought I lost you this time

You just came back in my life

You never gave up on me (why don't you?)

I'll never know what you see (why won't you?)

I don't do well when alone (oh, yeah)

You hear it clear in my tone

'Cause I'm heartless

And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless

All this money and this pain got me heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

Said I'm heartless

Tryna be a better man but I'm heartless

Never be a wedding plan for the heartless

Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless

